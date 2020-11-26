@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Revolut looks to expand in Germany following slow growth in DACH region. Meanwhile, EY lacks ‘willingness to come clean’ on its role as auditor to Wirecard.

Tom Witherow reports forecast figures from yesterdays spending review drawn before vaccine announcement on Monday.

💥 SCOOP: The independent forecasts at the heart of today’s #SpendingReview are out of date. Office of Budget Responsibility tonight admitted its forecasts were drawn up before Monday's Oxford Uni vaccine news, skewing the figures that @RishiSunak relied on today. — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) November 25, 2020

Pressure from German parliament mounts on EY.

MP's are at the end of their tether. @MatthiasHauer accuses EY of “blockade mentality” & says confidentiality issues are used "as a pretext”. @CanselK calls acalled EY’s defence strategy “flimsy” and said audit firm lacks “willingness to come clean”. https://t.co/F8bIDWWtyC — Olaf Storbeck (@OlafStorbeck) November 25, 2020

Adam Tooze reports 21% of dollars in circulation were printed in 2020.

This year’s spike in the nation’s money supply has been unprecedented. 21 % of all dollars in circulation were printed in 2020. @KatusaResearch via @SoberLook pic.twitter.com/5UJ2ASNwW5 — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) November 25, 2020

Revolut looks to expand dramatically in Germany.

Scoop: Neobank Revolut has 300k customers in Germany so far, a number @NStoronsky originally had in mind for September 2018. Now it set new goals: 1,5 Million until the end of 2021 in the DACH-region and is looking for a German license. https://t.co/IQhbzbHgB3 — John Stanley Hunter (@JohnStanHunter) November 26, 2020

And finally, Bitcoin lost $2000 in value in an hour this morning.

There are currently around 27,500 financial advisers in the UK. Could be a busy afternoon. https://t.co/ZLmlN4gRTE — Simon Harrington (@PensionWonk) November 25, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG