Rewarding Excellence – The EISA Awards 2023 

Details of the EISA Awards that celebrate the outstanding achievements of the EIS and SEIS ecosystem over the past year have been announced on their website.

Readers will be interested to know that this year there is an award designed to recognise the Best Financial Planner.

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General, told us “EISA wanted to recognise the vital role that Financial Planners play in not just advising clients about opportunities open for investment but also the role Advisers and their clients have in supporting a sector which is widely recognised as essential to the landscapes of start-ups and SMEs in UK PLC”

Entries close on Thursday 4th May and the winners will be announced at the Annual EISA Awards ceremony, held at the House of Lords on Thursday 22nd June.

Alongside the new award for best financial planner are two more added to this year’s categories recognising entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The 12 categories are:

Best EIS Investment Manager

EISA Impact Award

Best Newcomer

Best SEIS Fund Manager

Best EIS Advocate

Best Financial Planner

Diversity Champion

Best Tax Adviser

Best Legal/Regulatory Adviser

Best SEIS Investee Company

Best EIS Investee Company

Entrepreneur of the Year

For full details on the Awards and to complete an application follow the links below:

