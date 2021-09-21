X

X

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: M&G Garden awarded Gold medal for its celebration of green space in urban areas

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
September 21, 2021
in News
M&G, headline sponsor for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the 11th year, has been awarded a Gold medal for its show garden designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg.

The M&G Garden is designed to be a shared haven of natural beauty and wildlife where we need it the most: the busy urban environment.

Jack Daniels, CIO and Managing Director for Asset Management, M&G, said: “Over the past 18 months, many of us have valued green spaces more than ever – no matter how large or small – for the benefit of our physical and mental health. The M&G Garden has been designed to inspire communities, architects and developers to improve the quality of life and health for town and city dwellers by creating sustainable green space in their plans. As large investors in UK housing, we’ll continue to reflect this need in our own developments.”

Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, co-designers of The M&G Garden, said: “We are thrilled that the garden has been recognised for achieving our shared vision with M&G, about the transformative power of beautiful, shared green spaces in our cities and towns – for people and wildlife everywhere.”

M&G has distributed the vast majority of the tickets it receives as part of its sponsorship between four charity partners – Royal Voluntary Service, Age UK, National Emergencies Trust and The Tree Council – to distribute among their volunteers. Tickets have also been shared with NHS First Responders and key workers nominated by M&G employees.

