Richard Branson offers his Caribbean Island as collateral for Virgin Austrailia loan. The Coronavirus crisis has put massive strain on Aerospace and Travel industry, and will not ease anytime soon.

Kier Starmer makes his PMQ debut today, with rapturous response from Twitter.

Great 1st #PMQs outing from @Keir_Starmer. Focussed, forensic, intelligent questions. Also. He looked so comfortable, can clearly think on his feet & debate properly in an effective yet grown up, courteous manner. Vital that he landed some blows. What a change!! Raab waffled. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) April 22, 2020

This performance comes as @ChrisGiles from the FT reveals worrying report on true death toll of Coronavirus.

🚨 The coronavirus pandemic has already caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the UK, according to @ft analysis of latest data from @ONS. The estimate is more than double the official figure of 17,337 released by ministers on Tuesday By @ChrisGiles_ https://t.co/a3C4lXRhbE — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 22, 2020

@MarinaHyde offers her feelings on Branson bailout – which is met with strong support on Twitter.

My bit on Richard Branson https://t.co/6nptJEVN8a — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) April 22, 2020

@SimonCalder highlights the historical impact of Virgin Atlantic, that has undoubtably improved competition in the industry.

Be careful what you wish for: @British_Airways has hoped to be rid of @VirginAtlantic ever since @richardbranson started the airline in 1984. But competition from the upstart has improved BA, to the benefit of the airline as well as the travelling public.https://t.co/O92BeOEy8q — @simoncalder (@SimonCalder) April 22, 2020

In a fascinating report Bloomber @business speculates on European Tarriffs on American goods. Big ramifications for global Aerospace industry.

The EU has a big choice to make on whether to put tariffs on American goods during a global recession https://t.co/HPUJA72Sgy — Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020

