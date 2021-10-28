X

Rising inflation expectations? Market rotation? Volatility? How has this fund coped?

Kim Wonnacott
October 28, 2021
Sponsored
In Aegon’s summer edition of the 5 in 5 series the team look back at the first half of the year and how the market backdrop of rising inflation expectations, market rotation and volatility have impacted the fund.

They also discuss the performance drivers within the portfolio and what their clients have been asking them about in recent meetings.

