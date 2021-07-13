X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Rising oil prices could slow recovery, IEA warns

Max BlackbyMax Black
July 13, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Rising oil prices could slow the global recovery unless major producers can strike a deal to increase production, the International Energy Agency said.
Global oil demand “surged” by 3.2 million barrels a day in June to 96.8 million barrels a day, the IEA said. The figure was about 3% less than pre-pandemic levels.

The Opec+ group of leading producers failed to reach a deal on increasing production last week when the United Arab Emirates objected to a deal that did not revise the calculation of its target. Oil rose to more than $75 a barrel, its highest price since 2018, in response.

“The Opec+ stalemate means that until a compromise can be reached production quotas will remain at July’s levels,” the IEA said. “In that case, oil markets will tighten significantly as demand rebounds from last year’s Covid-induced plunge.

The IEA said that scenario could “put a drag on the economic recovery, particularly in emerging and developing economies”. By 2022 demand is expected to average 99.5 million barrels a day, restoring consumption to near pre-pandemic levels boosted by vaccinations and reopening developed economies.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine