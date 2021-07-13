X

Robert Harvey comments on Legal & General’s two new support benefits including Private Diagnostics

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 13, 2021
in News
Robert Harvey, Protection Product Specialist at Protection Guru comments on the two support benefits announced by Legal & General to their range of protection product options including Private Diagnostics.

 

“The two new support benefits from Legal & General are a welcome addition to their range of protection product options. Whilst the Fracture Cover is not a new features, it is a useful benefit that can provide valuable financial support for clients should they wish to include it.

“Where today’s announcement really stands out though is the new and completely unique Private Diagnostics benefit. For the first time we’re seeing an insurer take a hybrid approach to protection, by combining an important and useful aspect of private health insurance, with traditional protection cover.

“Private Diagnostics gives clients the peace of mind that they do not need to rely on lengthy NHS waiting lists to have symptoms investigated and can address any health concerns in a timely manner. Given the current strain on the NHS, this is something I expect advisers will certainly want to highlight to their clients.”

