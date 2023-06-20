Rosebridge create new DFM proposition in collaboration with Vanguard and Redington

One of the North’s leading chartered financial planning businesses, Rosebridge, today announced the launch of its DFM arm – Rosebridge Asset Management Limited (RAML) – providing the UK’s first offering of its kind within the industry.

By working in collaboration with two leading global asset managers in Vanguard and Redington, RAML will provide unparalleled asset allocation and fund selection analysis for its innovative range of risk rated active and passive investment solutions.

This is the first custom model portfolio solution global investment management firm, Vanguard, has entered into in the UK to date. They currently hold approximately $7Tn in assets under management, with a client base spanning 30 million worldwide,[1] and it is one of the first partnerships of its kind for Redington’s Global Assets team, which provides advice to institutional clients with an aggregate of +£500bn in assets.

Phil Rose, CEO of Rosebridge Asset Management Limited commented: “We are delighted to work alongside both Vanguard and Redington to launch our new proposition. We know that joining forces with two such renowned global asset managers and harnessing their collective expertise, research capabilities and bargaining powers will ultimately translate into better investor outcomes.

“The UK financial planning community is striving for this, and I believe we will see larger mid-market financial advice companies, not only build bespoke relationships with global investment firms, but also with platform providers to help increase efficiencies, reduce costs but most importantly enhance the service level agreements offered to consumers.

“We began the process of developing an innovative DFM proposition over two years ago. Thanks to the invaluable guidance of our Investment Committee, we took the decision to look for global active and passive investment specialists to work alongside in order to strengthen our consumer proposition.”

The strength of this expert duo is unrivalled and will provide investors with access to innovative active and passive investment solutions – the former being built on Redington’s market leading research and fund selection processes and the latter utilising Vanguard’s array of low-cost index tracking funds.

Additionally, the RAML Investment Committee bring a wealth of experience, retaining the independent expertise of Graham Harrison (Group Chairman of Asset Risk Consultants) to provide direction and unique industry insight, Peter Bickley (ex-Chief Strategist at Deutsche Bank UK) to monitor and review asset allocations and Mark Harris (award winning ex Henderson fund of funds manager) to provide quantitative and qualitative fund research analysis.

Phil added: “These bespoke relationships will ensure RAML’s investment solutions remain relevant and appropriate for the ever-changing investment landscape both now and in the future.”

Neil Cowell, Head of UK Distribution, Vanguard UK, commented: “We are delighted to work alongside Rosebridge Asset Management Limited for what is our first custom model portfolio solution with a financial advice firm in the UK. We’ve had a longstanding relationship, dating back many years with Rosebridge, and share many of the same principles; namely delivering value to investors, a relentless focus on low-cost solutions, and a shared alignment on investment philosophy. We will launch a range of index fund-based model portfolios later this year that we trust will continue to serve Rosebridge and their clients going forward.”

Determining the right investment specialists to work with posed a significant challenge to RAML given the high volume of active investment specialists. “Ultimately, it was Redington’s robust asset allocation, quantitative and qualitative research processes that truly set them apart.” said Phil.

Tara Gillespie, Head of Global Assets at Redington, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting Rosebridge Asset Management Limited in getting the best outcomes for their clients through outcome focused strategic asset allocation and manager selection advice. Supported by the deep expertise across our business, we will bring institutional strength solutions and access to innovative, best-in-class investment opportunities to RAML and their clients.”

RAML will be partnering with AJ Bell’s institutional platform to deliver their new investment solutions.

Phil added: “AJ Bell’s status as a FTSE 250 listed company greatly reduces the risk of a private equity take over. In our experience such events have caused significant upheaval, client uncertainty and poor service outcomes – this is something we wish to try and avoid.

“Whilst it has been a long and at times difficult process, we believe the bespoke relationships we have forged will place our innovative range of risk rated active and passive investment solutions ahead of those available within the wider financial planning community.”

Rosebridge Asset Management Limited is a UK based company – more details about the platform can be found here: https://rosebridgeassetmanagement.com/

[1] Source: Vanguard as at 31st March 2023