Royal London appoint Ronnie Binnie as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investment mutual, has appointed Ronnie Binnie as the of Head of Strategic Partnerships, reporting to Siobhan Barrow, UK Distribution Director. Ronnie will be based in Edinburgh.

Ronnie joins from Evelyn Partners, the wealth management group, where he was Managing Partner and Head of Office, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Ronnie has an impressive track record across a career spanning 35 years in the life and pensions industry, with much of his time spent in the advice sector in various adviser facing roles.

Ronnie joins the distribution leadership team, and, working with colleagues, will play a key role in strengthening the relationship with strategic partners to create opportunities to engage and bring valued insight into the business which will support the continued development of Royal London’s propositions.

Siobhan Barrow, UK Distribution Director at Royal London said:

“Ronnie is well-regarded in the adviser market and a strong addition to the Royal London distribution team. His breadth of experience and industry connections will enable us to work even more closely with adviser partners.

“Ronnie’s most recent role within a financial adviser business will be invaluable as we continue to develop our strategic partnerships, giving us an even deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities adviser firms face, and how we can support them.”

Ronnie Binnie

Ronnie Binnie commented:

“I’m delighted to be joining Royal London at such an important time for the industry with the implementation of the Consumer Duty. The Royal London team has a real focus on building successful, mutually beneficial relationships, and I’m really looking forward to playing my part in contributing to that.”