Royal London appoints Jon Fuller to lead new specialist protection distribution team 

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investment mutual, has appointed Jon Fuller as Head of Specialist Protection Distribution to lead the newly created specialist protection team.

Jon will head up a team of six specialists that will sit alongside and strengthen the existing dedicated protection experts within distribution.

Jon joins from Aegon UK, where he was Protection Sales Director. With a 25-year career in the industry, and with protection focussed roles for over a decade, he joins with excellent credentials. He will become a member of the distribution leadership team, creating continuity for advisers following the recently announced acquisition of the Aegon UK individual protection business1.

Jon’s new team, recruited from Aegon, will focus on supporting protection and pension advisers to provide specialist support on business protection and complex estate planning requirements, with an increased focus on business consultancy to help advisers meet the new Consumer Duty requirements.

In addition, Royal London has also strengthened the underwriting team by recruiting several of Aegon’s high net worth specialist underwriters who will work in partnership with the specialist protection team to support complex adviser requirements. They will join the existing specialist Large Case Underwriting team led by Jo Robinson.

Siobhan Barrow, UK Distribution Director at Royal London said: “Jon is an excellent addition to the Royal London distribution team, and his experience will enable us to further strengthen our position in the protection market. We are also delighted to be welcoming members of the wider Aegon protection team to enhance our existing capabilities.

“Protection insurance can be often overlooked but the Consumer Duty will change this, moving it from a more transactional sale to become a much more integral part of the holistic advice conversation.

“We have the strength of proposition to support that transition in the market, and we have the distribution teams in place to ensure we can offer advisers the distinct support they will need.”

Jon Fuller commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Royal London as they expand their position in the protection market. The company has a reputation for delivering excellent products with exceptional service in what can be an uncomfortable area of financial planning. I’m looking forward to supporting advisers to deliver compelling and cost-effective solutions for an increasing range of customers.”