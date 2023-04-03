Royal London extends online trusts to personal menu plans

Mutual insurer Royal London has made further improvements to its digital services by extending its online, signature-free trust s process to its Personal Menu Plans. Having the ability to place a plan in trust as part of the online application journey means advisers don’t have to double back on themselves, making the process easier and more efficient.

It now means that selecting the right trust for clients can be completed online for Business, Relevant Life Plans and Personal Menu Plans, dispensing with the need for an electronic or wet signature from clients or nominated trustees.

Writing protection policies in trust has several benefits. It ensures that money can be paid out quickly and to the right people as the trustees make sure the proceeds are paid to the named beneficiaries. This is particularly relevant to the fastest growing family unit in the UK co-habitees – who can be exposed without the right planning in place.

It can also help save clients’ loved ones unnecessary tax expenses. Putting a protection policy in trust means that the proceeds will not form part of the estate, and therefore be subject to IHT, but it also means that the beneficiaries don’t have to wait until probate is granted before they can access the proceeds.

Jennifer Gilchrist, Protection Specialist, Royal London, says:

“Improving digital services is a key focus for Royal London to help advisers streamline processes for their clients.

“Making it easier for advisers to explore the option of a trust with clients and put it into action straight away is hugely beneficial and demonstrates that higher standards of care have been delivered.

“Other trust and beneficiary nomination developments are high on our agenda for digital enablement going forward for new and existing customers. Having both solutions will help deliver the best outcomes for clients and hopefully raise the popularity of trusts, which has been historically fairly low, with only around one in ten policies written in trust.”