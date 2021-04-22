X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Royal Mint to Hold Free Webinar on Gold for Pensions and Preparing for a Golden Retirement

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 22, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Following a record-breaking year for Gold, The Royal Mint has seen an increase in people investing in the precious metal for a variety of reasons including a golden retirement.

In response to the growing interest, The Royal Mint is holding a free, informative webinar on investing in Gold for Pensions in conjunction with Alltrust, a bespoke pension provider who have worked with The Royal Mint to bring to market their “Gold for Pensions” offering.

The online webinar will take place on Thursday 29th April at 11.00am and is free of charge.  People wishing to attend can reserve their space by visiting The Royal Mint’s webinar platform.

The webinar, which will be followed by a live Q&A session, will feature Anthony Bamber, The Royal Mint’s Head of Wealth Management, along with Jason Welsh and Tim Williams, pensions experts at Alltrust Pension Providers. They will look to explain the different types of pensions, investment regulated schemes, the many acronyms associated with pensions and go into detail of The Royal Mint’s Gold for Pensions product.

Anthony Bamber comments: “There are two ways of investing in gold for a pension – physical and digital gold (DigiGold).  Investing in physical gold translates to buying and taking ownership of gold bars or coins for their intrinsic precious metals value.  Alternatively, DigiGold allows people to purchase gold in fractional quantities that suit you down to the ﬁnest ﬁgure, allowing you to invest as much or as little as you like. The gold remains at The Royal Mint and is stored securely in a vault.

“As people can access physical or digital gold via their SIPP or SASS at The Royal Mint, the webinar will provide people with the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about investing in gold specifically for their retirement.  Investing in gold with The Royal Mint through your SIPP or SSAS gives you complete control and security. Gold for Pensions enables you to manage your precious metals holding, which is automatically secured within our vault.”

To register for the webinar, visit the website

The Royal Mint is not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide investment advice and nothing within this session is to be construed as investment advice.

 

Speaker information

Anthony Bamber

Anthony joined The Royal Mint in September 2020 and is Head of Business Development for the wealth management division. Anthony’s role is focused on the development and market awareness of the digital investment propositions that The Royal Mint has to offer, from our digital gold savings accounts- Little Treasures and DigiGold- to the unique, Gold for Pensions products.

Anthony previously spent nearly 15 years at the FTSE 100 company, Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the most innovative and leading investment platforms in the UK. Anthony’s specialisms lay in the various pension product offerings, from junior SIPP accounts right through to their retirement solutions. He has experience in a number of business development and sales roles across a number of industries from financial services to the renewable energy sectors.

 

Tim Williams

Tim has been operating in the Pensions Industry for over 40 years, gaining a wealth of knowledge and expertise at firms such as at Eagle Star Life, Scottish Equitable, the Royal Bank of Scotland and NPI Trustee Services Limited

He has been an Executive Director at Alltrust since a year after its inception, nearly 16 years ago. Current role includes assisting advisers and developing new business leads. Outside of Alltrust Tim hold two Non-Executive Directorship of a Life Assurance Company and also an Investment Company which has helped him to both expand and consolidate his knowledge of the UK Financial Services Market

 

Jason Welsh

Jason will be celebrating 10 years with Alltrust later this year and has been in his current role as Technical Manager, for around three years. Prior to that, he has spent time with other providers, mainly AMP NPI, accumulating over 20 years’ experience and knowledge, in the pensions industry.

At present he helps to support new and existing clients and advisers, working to find solutions across all elements of SIPPs and SSASs questions and queries, as well assisting the Alltrust team to provide a high level of service to all involved.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Class of 2021 retirees at risk of running pension pots dry
    April 21, 2021

    Two thirds (66%) of 2021 retirees risk not having the pension savings to sustain their planned retirement income, according to a new report launched today

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

  • The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board
    April 21, 2021

    The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new

  • A Positive Charge
    April 20, 2021

    Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing at M&G Investments, is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing

  • Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic
    April 16, 2021

    National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the

  • A SPAC-tacular surge
    April 19, 2021

    Written by Christopher Butcher, Momentum Global Investment Management During a period of extreme volatility and a global pandemic, the initial public offering (IPO) market had

  • Is responsible investment having an impact?
    April 21, 2021

    #EarthDay2021: Vicki Bakhshi, Director in Responsible Investment at BMO Global Asset Management explores whether investor engagement on climate change is having a real-world impact. Parallel

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine