Royal Mint to Hold Free Webinar on Gold for Pensions and Preparing for a Golden Retirement

Following a record-breaking year for Gold, The Royal Mint has seen an increase in people investing in the precious metal for a variety of reasons including a golden retirement.

In response to the growing interest, The Royal Mint is holding a free, informative webinar on investing in Gold for Pensions in conjunction with Alltrust, a bespoke pension provider who have worked with The Royal Mint to bring to market their “Gold for Pensions” offering.

The online webinar will take place on Thursday 29th April at 11.00am and is free of charge. People wishing to attend can reserve their space by visiting The Royal Mint’s webinar platform.

The webinar, which will be followed by a live Q&A session, will feature Anthony Bamber, The Royal Mint’s Head of Wealth Management, along with Jason Welsh and Tim Williams, pensions experts at Alltrust Pension Providers. They will look to explain the different types of pensions, investment regulated schemes, the many acronyms associated with pensions and go into detail of The Royal Mint’s Gold for Pensions product.

Anthony Bamber comments: “There are two ways of investing in gold for a pension – physical and digital gold (DigiGold). Investing in physical gold translates to buying and taking ownership of gold bars or coins for their intrinsic precious metals value. Alternatively, DigiGold allows people to purchase gold in fractional quantities that suit you down to the ﬁnest ﬁgure, allowing you to invest as much or as little as you like. The gold remains at The Royal Mint and is stored securely in a vault.

“As people can access physical or digital gold via their SIPP or SASS at The Royal Mint, the webinar will provide people with the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about investing in gold specifically for their retirement. Investing in gold with The Royal Mint through your SIPP or SSAS gives you complete control and security. Gold for Pensions enables you to manage your precious metals holding, which is automatically secured within our vault.”

To register for the webinar, visit the website

The Royal Mint is not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide investment advice and nothing within this session is to be construed as investment advice.

Speaker information

Anthony Bamber

Anthony joined The Royal Mint in September 2020 and is Head of Business Development for the wealth management division. Anthony’s role is focused on the development and market awareness of the digital investment propositions that The Royal Mint has to offer, from our digital gold savings accounts- Little Treasures and DigiGold- to the unique, Gold for Pensions products.

Anthony previously spent nearly 15 years at the FTSE 100 company, Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the most innovative and leading investment platforms in the UK. Anthony’s specialisms lay in the various pension product offerings, from junior SIPP accounts right through to their retirement solutions. He has experience in a number of business development and sales roles across a number of industries from financial services to the renewable energy sectors.

Tim Williams

Tim has been operating in the Pensions Industry for over 40 years, gaining a wealth of knowledge and expertise at firms such as at Eagle Star Life, Scottish Equitable, the Royal Bank of Scotland and NPI Trustee Services Limited

He has been an Executive Director at Alltrust since a year after its inception, nearly 16 years ago. Current role includes assisting advisers and developing new business leads. Outside of Alltrust Tim hold two Non-Executive Directorship of a Life Assurance Company and also an Investment Company which has helped him to both expand and consolidate his knowledge of the UK Financial Services Market

Jason Welsh

Jason will be celebrating 10 years with Alltrust later this year and has been in his current role as Technical Manager, for around three years. Prior to that, he has spent time with other providers, mainly AMP NPI, accumulating over 20 years’ experience and knowledge, in the pensions industry.

At present he helps to support new and existing clients and advisers, working to find solutions across all elements of SIPPs and SSASs questions and queries, as well assisting the Alltrust team to provide a high level of service to all involved.