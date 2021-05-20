@RoyalMintUK Physical #Gold ETC announces responsible sourcing verification as part of #ESG credentials

Latest audit confirmed 100% of gold bars are compliant with LBMA responsible sourcing programme

RMAU has set the aim of 100% of its gold bars being produced post 2019 by the end of this year to meet enhanced ‘good delivery’ guidance

Image of gold bars available to download here

The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC (RMAU) has this week published its latest responsible sourcing verification – helping to set the standard for ESG credentials amongst physical metal ETC providers.

In April, The Royal Mint Physical gold ETC (RMAU) completed its twice yearly audit which verifies that 100% of gold bars are compliant with the LBMA ‘responsible sourcing’ programme. In addition, over 75% of the bars were produced post 2019.

Good-delivery gold bars produced post 2019 must comply with the LBMA’s enhanced good delivery guidance, and RMAU has set the aim of 100% of its gold bars being produced post 2019 by the end of this year. The Royal Mint is a full London Bullion Market Association member, providing additional reassurance for investors.

Andrew Dickey, Divisional Director for precious metals at The Royal Mint, said: “We want investors purchasing RMAU to have complete confidence that gold bars backing the fund are responsibly sourced, and meet the stringent criteria of the London Bullion Market Association. We conduct twice yearly audits to check each gold bar, and remain fully compliant with LBMA’s responsible sourcing programme. We’re building on this commitment, and aim to have 100% of our bars produced post 2019 by the end of the year.”

The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC (RMAU) is issued by HANetf, Europe’s first ‘white label’ ETF issuer, and is listed on the London, Italian, and German Stock Exchanges. The Royal Mint is the original maker of UK coins, and a world leader in the design, production and storage of precious metals.

RMAU ESG credentials:

In addition to being a full LBMA member, The Royal Mint works closely with the World Gold Council, and adheres to the Retail Gold Investment principles.

No other Gold ETC currently provides investors with these levels of supervision of the gold bars that back their ETCs

In addition to applying LBMA checks, The Royal Mint procurement team apply additional checks to ensure suppliers meet high standards

The Royal Mint is based in South Wales, at one of the UK’s most secure sites. With 1,100 years of heritage and expertise, The Royal Mint is a world leader in the design and craftsmanship of precious metals – and the original maker of UK coins.

To find out more about The Royal Mint’s stance on ESG, visit: Setting a New Standard in Gold | The Royal Mint