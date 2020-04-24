peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Pressure has mounted for the government to give 100% guarantee for Coronavirus Interuption Business Loan Scheme. There has been an update on the UK BREXIT negotiation, and Sky News poll suggests trust in journalism is at historic lows.

James Hurley of the Times had this to say about CBILS.

A remarkable u-turn if this proves accurate. Am still not convinced it will do a huge amount to encourage banks to lend more unless it is accompanied by structural changes to this flawed scheme. https://t.co/9eWFRuUOC4 — James Hurley (@jameshurley) April 23, 2020

Andy Hair called the FT report a ‘crack of light.’

Crack of light appears as @FT reports the chancellor is considering a revised #CBILS scheme for micro businesses backed by 100% guarantee.

Cautious optimism from swathes of businesses thus far denied access to emergency funds. #reformCBILShttps://t.co/a0030Vuf6V — Andy Hair #CBILS (@northerntrack) April 24, 2020

One disgruntled Business Owner said he was in “a good mind to go over there with a lump hammer to collect.”

All my worries are over I don't need a #CBILS loan now Seems i'm being sent $5k a day until i get $1.5m !! Where do these clowns get off I've a good mind to go over there with a lump hammer to collect pic.twitter.com/f0PWn6mWgm — Clive May (@efgbricklayer) April 24, 2020

In BREXIT news there has been continued UK stammering on the fishing industry conundrum.

“No tangible progress” on fisheries says Barnier despite political declaration target to sort this out by July… Says UK hasn’t provided full draft text, and won’t allow it to be published… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) April 24, 2020

A Sky News poll has suggested trust in Newspapers on the issue of Coronavirus is pitifully low. There are some really interesting comments in this thread.

New polling for @SkyNews shows really low levels of trust in journalists among the public. – 72% don't trust newspapers on the issue of Coronavirus, just 17% do – 64% don't trust TV journalists on the issue of Coronavirus, just 24% dohttps://t.co/aH81HHxJam pic.twitter.com/bEbfR3HSrN — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) April 23, 2020

