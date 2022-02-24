Russian cyber criminals pose an increased threat to UK firms

With a cyber rapid-response team (CRRT) now being deployed across Europe after a call for help from Ukraine, and Russian ground troops moving into Ukraine, cyber attacks are highly likely. With the EU proactively responding to the threat, organisations should follow suit and ensure their protection is up to speed.

Dan Davies, CTO at Maintel comments:

“Whilst you can see tanks rolling across borders an invisible war is also being waged. Cyber criminals are now armed to the teeth, with some receiving the backing of rogue states. Consequently, organisations are increasingly outwitted, outgunned, and outflanked by hackers. However, companies cannot just roll over, they must instead enforce a belt and braces approach to cyber-security.

“Organisations find themselves at the centre of a cyber war. More stories are breaking of devastating breaches, exposing more vulnerable data than ever before. No matter what size the company, no one is safe from cyber-attackers without a carefully regimented plan for protection, detection and response.

“Cyber criminals don’t take holidays, so ensuring data is secure must be a 24/7 job. It only takes a single vulnerability to enable a breach. Whilst organisations cannot stop every attack, they need to understand how attacks occur and put in place the appropriate defences to protect what is often their most valuable asset, data.”