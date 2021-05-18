X

RWC Partners launches OEIC version of its UCITS Global Emerging Markets Fund

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
May 18, 2021
in News
RWC Partners’ today announces the launch of an Open Ended Investment Company (OEIC) version of the RWC Global Emerging Markets UCITS fund to bring the strategy to the UK wholesale market. The long-only, c.50-70 stock fund will be managed by John Malloy and expands RWC’s OEIC range beyond the existing TM RWC UK Equity Income Fund and TM RWC Global Equity Income Fund.

The TM RWC Global Emerging Markets OEIC is based on the UCITS version launched in 2015 which has delivered returns of 60.3% and 9.6% net of fees over 1 and 3 years, outperforming the index by 27% and 10.5% respectively.

Gary Tuffield, Head of European Distribution of RWC Partners, commented, “John, James and the 20-strong Emerging and Frontier Markets Equity team have been running this strategy with an impressive track record for institutional investors and as a Luxembourg domiciled fund.  The team’s index agnostic, opportunistic approach has been honed for over two decades, and the depth of experience allows them to participate in different opportunities that are usually off the beaten track.

The team invests across global emerging and frontier markets, with a focus on companies exhibiting strong growth characteristics that are not yet reflected in the share price. A key attribute of the strategy is its focus on long term investment teams, often investing in companies that are not yet broadly followed, whether in large markets like China, or in markets with few foreign participants such as Zambia or Bangladesh.

Gary Tuffield, added,“There are many supportive tailwinds for emerging markets in 2021 and we are seeing significant demand in the UK for opportunities to diversify and invest in high quality companies in emerging markets.  We are committed to the UK wholesale market and the launch of the OEIC will provide  investors with an easier way to access the skill of our team and the clear opportunities that exist in emerging markets.”

John Malloy, commented, “It has been over five years since we expanded access to the strategy with the launch of the UCITS fund and the OEIC is the latest step in opening up our strategy to a broader range of investors.  The launch coincides with an encouraging outlook for emerging markets with a combination of unprecedented global stimulus, structural tailwinds, secular growth in various emerging themes in addition to attractive fundamentals and valuations.”

