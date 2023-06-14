Safety first: Almost two in three UK renters state security features are at the top of their property checklist

It can be all too easy to reduce a rental advert to just the number of bedrooms available, but there are many other factors which make a rental property desirable to prospective tenants.

Half of all UK renters search for unfurnished properties[6], with security features topping their list of requirements (60%)[7].

To discover what draws renters to a property, the Uswitch buy-to-let mortgage experts surveyed more than 2,000 UK tenants on which features are most important to them for their ‘Renters’ Requirements’ report, and whether they prefer furnished properties, or instead look for a blank slate to make their own[8].

Table 1: The ten most desired features by renters, when choosing a rental property[9].

Feature Percentage of respondents Secure doors/windows & Safety features (alarms, Ring doorbell etc) 60% Garden/private outdoor space 46% Storage space 40% Pets allowed 38% Double glazed windows 35% Good natural lighting 29% Driveway 26% Modern features 20% Downstairs toilet 18% Neutral painted walls 16%

Security features within the home are the number one priority for renters in the UK, with 60% of respondents placing home safety at the top of their lists[10]. Almost four in ten (38%) respondents stated that secure doors and windows within the property is one of the most important elements they look for in a rental property[11]. Similarly, more than two in ten (22%) look for safety features such as an alarm system or a Ring video doorbell[12].

Uswitch survey data reveals that access to a garden or private outdoor space is the second most desirable property feature for renters. The pandemic lockdowns highlighted the importance of access to outside space within the home, and fresh air. Almost half (46%) of respondents stated that this was a priority for them[13]. Gardens ranked as the second most desirable feature for all age groups except those in the 18-24 bracket, who ranked it second (36%)[14], narrowly behind permission to keep pets (37%)[15].

Pets are an important deal breaker for many tenants. Nearly four in ten (38%) of renters said that the allowance of pets is one of the most important features they look for in a rental property[16], with 35% stating that a ban on pets would stop them from renting a property[17].

Table 2: Do you prefer a furnished or unfurnished property?[18]

Type of property Percentage of respondents Furnished 32% Unfurnished 50% Part-furnished[19] 13% No preference 5%

Uswitch’s survey reveals that half (50%) of all UK renters look for an unfurnished property when searching for their next home[20]. Notably, unfurnished properties are more desired by older age ranges, with the number of respondents prioritising this rising with each age group[21]. Conversely, the desire for furnished homes decreases with age[22], to just 13% of those aged over 55 looking to rent a furnished property[23].

Just under a quarter (24%) of those aged 18-24 prefer unfurnished[24], whereas this doubles in the next age range – 48% of 25-34 year-old respondents choose an unfurnished property[25]. Respondents in the youngest age category prefer a furnished property (47%)[26], whilst also prioritising security features, pets, and private outdoor space[27].

The desire for an unfurnished property rises throughout the age groups, up to 77% in the over 55s, the oldest category[28]. This age group prioritises security features, garden access, and double glazed windows[29]. The latter likely comes as a result of rising energy bills, with the over 55s most concerned about energy efficiency within the home.

Uswitch.com buy-to-let mortgages expert, Kellie Steed, shares tips on how to find the right property as a landlord:

“Our survey data has shown that investing in a rental property isn’t as simple as selecting one based on the number of bedrooms.

“Tenants have clear priorities that will persuade them to rent a property, so if you’re considering becoming a landlord, here are some things to keep in mind:

Property location – Looking at similar rental properties in an area can give you an idea of how much you could make in that location. Be sure to keep in mind the proximity to amenities and transport, as well as where you are situated. 45% of those surveyed said they would be deterred from a property if it was in a loud location [30] .

– Looking at similar rental properties in an area can give you an idea of how much you could make in that location. Be sure to keep in mind the proximity to amenities and transport, as well as where you are situated. 45% of those surveyed said they would be deterred from a property if it was in a loud location . Property features – Depending on the desired tenant type, certain property features will be more attractive and potentially increase the price chargeable. Almost half of the renters we surveyed are drawn to properties with some form of private outdoor space [31] , so take this into consideration when calculating your return on investment.

– Depending on the desired tenant type, certain property features will be more attractive and potentially increase the price chargeable. Almost half of the renters we surveyed are drawn to properties with some form of private outdoor space , so take this into consideration when calculating your return on investment. Furnishings – Whilst furnished properties can bring in a higher rent, our survey shows there is a great demand for unfurnished homes. You may find it easier to attract tenants by leaving your property a polished blank canvas. If you do furnish the property, try to tailor it to the type of tenants you wish to attract – furnished was most popular with the 18-24s, so you may wish to consider this group when furnishing[32].”

For more information, see the Uswitch buy-to-let statistics page