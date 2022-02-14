Saltus appoints new Managing Director of Financial Planning to support continued growth

Investment management and financial planning firm Saltus has appointed Alex Spreckley as Managing Director of Financial Planning.

Alex has more than 20 years’ experience in wealth management and financial planning and will use his extensive knowledge and passion for positive customer outcomes to enhance client experience and take Saltus to Chartered status.

Alex started his career as a paraplanner at Mitchell & Company and is a Chartered Wealth Manager, Chartered and Certified Financial Planner with qualifications in pension, long term care and equity release planning.

He has also worked as an Independent Financial Planner at Origen Financial Services, spent five years as a senior wealth manager at Alexander Forbes before moving onto wealth planning at Killik & Co. In 2012, Alex joined Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management; by 2017 he had made a successful move into regional leadership and two years ago to executive level leadership; his most recent role was Head of Wealth Management.

Alex was also named in the PAM Top 40 under 40 in 2018 and been awarded a Commendation for Bravery.

The appointment comes as Saltus seeks to further develop its advisory proposition. He will also play an integral part in Saltus’ growth strategy, supporting the business throughout its next stage of growth with a particular focus on post-M&A integration.



Jon Macintosh, Managing Partner of Saltus, added: “At Saltus, we are proud to bring institutional standards and investment sophistication to the private client through high quality, effective, goal based financial planning and wealth management services.

“We are also a growing firm, with big ambitions, but we can only achieve these and maintain our high standards by having great people in the business; and that is why we are so pleased to be able to bring someone of Alex’s calibre onboard.

“Not only does Alex share our passion for high quality client services, but he also has a wealth of experience in implementing the policies and strategies required to deliver growth. He will play an integral part in our ambitious plans, including our M&A strategy to buy great like-minded and our campaign to become a chartered.”

Speaking about his new role as Managing Director of Financial Planning at Saltus, Alex says: “I am extremely excited to be able to work with such talented people who share my passion for providing clients with financial advice of the highest quality.

“Saltus are committed to improving the lives of their clients by means of their finances, utilising technology in harmony with a people led approach. It’s a can-do culture and I can’t wait to get started”.