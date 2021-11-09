Saltus marathon walk raises over £15k for Tall Ships Youth Trust

The team at wealth management firm Saltus have raised £15,037 for the Portsmouth-based youth development charity Tall Ships Youth Trust.

Over 30 staff walked more than 600 miles, combined, through the New Forest to raise funds for the Portsmouth-based charity that helps young people expand their horizons through life-changing adventures at sea.

Tall Ships Youth Trust takes young people, aged 12-25, from disadvantaged backgrounds on residential youth sailing voyages, where they learn lessons that set them up for life and help them to realise their true potential.

The money raised from the Saltus’ event will be used to fund a five-day transformational – voyage at sea for 12 young-people. Saltus has chosen Tall Ships Youth Trust to be its ‘charity of the year’ and is planning further fundraising initiatives – both team and individual -to support as many young people as they can.

Katherine Hambrier is the Marketing Executive at Saltus and is part of the firm’s charity committee. She says that while Saltus has always worked with a range of national and international charities – over the past three years, Saltus has raised more than £100k for good causes including Child Rescue Nepal, Backup, which transforms the lives of spinal cord injury survivors, and brain injury charity Headway – the team has a particular passion for supporting local causes.

“Saltus is not just about securing your financial future. We love to contribute to, and have a positive influence on society, which is why we have decided to support Tall Ships Youth Trust, a charity local to us, that takes young people from all over the UK on residential youth sailing voyages.

“What we love the most about Tall Ships Youth Trust is the real and tangible difference it makes to people’s lives – we have met some of the young people that have been out at sea with the charity, and this has given us a real understanding of what a great impact the work they are doing makes.”

Kay Ovenden, a Partner at Saltus says that, as a sailor herself, she can really appreciate how learning at sea can make a positive impact.

“This charity helps to turn lives around at a stage in life where it can make all the difference for the participants’ long-term futures. As a keen sailor, I know the benefits of the experience of being out there on the oceans, subject to the vagaries of nature – it really does build character. I am very pleased that we are supporting this small, local charity – it was a great team effort from everyone who took part to raise funds for this fantastic cause.”

James Hudson, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Tall Ships Youth Trust said that without sponsorship from firms like Saltus, they simply wouldn’t be able to do what they do:

“The adverse effect of the pandemic on the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds has increased the demand for our vital youth development voyages exponentially. The team at Saltus are hugely supportive of our vital work and we’re grateful for the fantastic amount they’ve raised in fundraising, which will enable up to 12 young people to go a life-changing voyage, all thanks to their epic walking efforts! A huge thank you to everyone who took part, and the entire team at Saltus for their continued support.”

You can still sponsor the Saltus team and support the amazing work of the Tall Ships Youth Trust – just visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/saltusTallShips to make a donation.

To find out more about Saltus’ charity and community support programmes, visit https://www.saltus.co.uk/saltus-in-the-community