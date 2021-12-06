X

Sanlam launches actively managed dual-reporting Dividend Income fund for US citizens resident in the UK

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 6, 2021
in News
  • UK’s first actively managed dual-reporting Dividend Income fund for US citizens resident in the UK 
  • Created by Sanlam’s Peter Doherty and managed by Aubrey Walk Asset Management 

Sanlam Investments announces the upcoming launch of the Aubrey Walk Qualified Dividend Fund, the UK’s first actively managed dual-reporting Dividend Income fund for US citizens resident in the UK. It is set to launch on 1 February 2022.

The fund, created by Sanlam’s Head of Fixed Income Peter Doherty, will be managed by Aubrey Walk Asset Management, a Guernsey subsidiary of Sanlam.

The fund looks to target a 4+% pa. dividend income from a diversified portfolio of Preferred Stock and Equity and will focus on large, household name companies in developed markets offering sustainable income. It will focus solely on “Qualified Dividends”, offering improved after-tax economics for high earners, and brings together three specialist investment teams with more than 200 years’ combined experience.

The portfolio reflects the deep experience and detailed bottom-up research investment processes of the high-quality investment teams within Sanlam and is designed to be a key building block for portfolios. There will also be detailed equity research and active input from Denker Capital and SIUK Sustainable Dividend Team; “Responsible income” and ESG are key considerations for this fund.

Peter Doherty, Sanlam Head of Fixed Income said: “After what has been almost two years in the making, I am excited to be bringing this innovative fund to market. As someone married to a US citizen and with children who have dual UK / US citizenship, I am all too aware of the challenge in looking for suitable funds. There really aren’t any properly structured dual-reporting funds, a point borne out in meetings with advisers to US citizens here.

“The Qualified Dividend Fund can be a core building block of any mixed asset portfolio for a US citizen seeking income who is an ‘Accredited Investor’ resident in the UK. We are already seeing real interest for the fund and fully expect to launch a second strategy under the same structure, the follow-on fund being pure fixed income in keeping with my successful Hybrid Capital UCITS Fund.”

