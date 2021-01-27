As we hit this crucial end of tax year period, join the leading experts in the space for a discussion on tax efficient investments and see how this can be useful to your clients.

EIS 101: Back to Basics

Join the leading experts in the space on Thursday 11th February for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

For IFAs experienced in EIS, this is a good recap and update on latest developments.

For advisers not currently using EIS, this is a great opportunity to learn some of the fundamentals.

As well as the basics we will be showing you how to access tax efficient funds in sustainable/ESG, high-tech firms, regional investing and early stage investments.

Join our expert panel, including representatives from EISA, Mercia, ARIE Capital, Vala Capital, Haatch, Nova, Hardman & Co and GrowthInvest to discuss the basics of the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Click here to register>>

The budget review; and immediate deployment solutions for your client this tax year

Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? We do the work for you and will present an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

Our expert panel will also be discussing tax implications arising from the budget, making sure you are fully informed.

The expert panel includes representatives from EISA, Mercia, Vala Capital, Haatch, Nova and GrowthInvest to help you find out which funds are available for deployment by tax year end and the implications of the budget review.

Click here to register>>

Both webinars are CPD-certifiable.