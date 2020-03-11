Due to the Covid-19 epidemic into multiple countries around the world, and how it is impacting international travel, the Global Migration & Wealth Mobility (GMWM) conferences in Dubai and Mumbai are re-scheduled to the second week of June. The benefit of holding the events “back to back” is many of the international partners and potential delegates can attend both events in one trip.

The GMWM will be held on 8-9 June in Dubai and 11-12 June 2020 in Mumbai.

Most of the speakers and delegates are committed to attend on the new dates. The updated programme agenda are available on the official website. Both events are now open for registration. Immigration consultants, country programme marketing agents, wealth management firms, family offices, private banks, lawyers, estate planning/succession planning, government citizen by investment units, direct investment agencies, real estate developers, overseas education consultants and industry peers are all welcome to participate.

Both GMWM conferences (in Dubai and Mumbai) will showcase new content offerings for the local Middle East, and India market, focusing on the alternative pathways to migration. They will provide platforms for Mumbai and MENA migration agents along with High Net Worth representatives from the regions, who have interests in overseas investment and migration opportunities, and are looking to secure a better future via the Citizenship by Investment and/or permanent residency options.

Enjoy a 10% discount on top of the early bird price by 9 April on delegate tickets upon registration.

About Beacon Events

The Global Migration and Wealth Mobility series is held in Dubai, Mumbai, Hong Kong and cities in East Asia. Beacon is a professional B2B event organiser based in Hong Kong with offices in London and Melbourne. Our footprint is global that covers but is not limited to China, Singapore and ASEAN (Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and India), Australia, Europe (UK, Finland), North America (US, Canada) and Middle East. Our events range from 200 attendees to 6,000+ senior conference delegates.

