Savings campaign marks new multi-million-pound charity partnership between Coventry Building Society and Centrepoint

Coventry Building Society has announced it aims to raise £250,000 by 27 April for the leading youth homelessness charity, Centrepoint with the help of its savers. From today until 27 April, the Society will donate £5 to Centrepoint for every new savings account with a balance of at least £100.

The initiative marks the start of a new charity partnership with Centrepoint as the Society aims to donate £1m in each of the next three years to help the charity achieve its goal of ending youth homelessness.

Centrepoint’s latest research shows almost 1 in 50 young people in England, 129,000 across the UK, approached their council for help last year as they were homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Funding from the Society will support a range of measures to help young people at risk of homelessness across the UK, including: the Centrepoint Helpline, work with schools to identify those that could be at risk of homelessness, a new Youth Hub in Coventry, and training and education initiatives.

Steve Hughes, Chief Executive at Coventry Building Society, said:

“Our members and our colleagues want to see their Society making a real difference to the communities they live in. Centrepoint is a brilliant charity and we’re immensely proud to be working in partnership with them to help them reach their ultimate goal of ending youth homelessness in this country by 2037.

“When tens of thousands of young people have nowhere to call home or are at risk of homelessness, charities like Centrepoint step in to help. Our partnership with them will provide extra resources to help more young people have the stability they need and, crucially, a place they can call home.

“With the support of our members, we’ll fund initiatives that will provide immediate and long term help where it’s most needed. We’re determined to raise as much as we can for Centrepoint and we’re hoping savers will help us make a great start with our savings campaign.”

Seyi Obakin Centrepoint’s Chief Executive, said:

“We’re so pleased to be partnering with Coventry Building Society to make a positive impact on young people’s lives. I have been really impressed and inspired by the Society’s commitment to young people and communities, and I’m excited to the see the impact our partnership will have on generations to come.”

For more information, please visit coventrybuildingsociety.co.uk