peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

FT Adviser provide important information on scam emails sent to IFA’s. Historic news from Europe as Eurozone debt sharing scheme is announced, whilst in England new data reveals extent of furlough and self-employement schemes:

EU plans to borrow €750 Billion, €500 Billion for grants.

Brussels is planning to call for the power to borrow as much as €750bn on the markets to bankroll efforts to rebuild after the coronavirus crisis. €500bn of grants, €250bn of loans. ,https://t.co/HTm6SuRoqf via @financialtimes — Sam Fleming (FT) (@Sam1Fleming) May 27, 2020

Commission to apparently propose €500bn in grants and €250bn in loans. A sensible package, although it leaves little room to be negotiated down. Now up to the frugals to include some conditionality and then sign on the dotted line. https://t.co/qKooZPX7DF via @business — Pepijn Bergsen (@pbergsen) May 27, 2020

2. 2.3 million claims for self-employed grants made.

2.3 million claims now made for grants to help self-employed people through #COVIDー19 https://t.co/x3L8kROSh8 — Katy Austin (@KatyAustinNews) May 27, 2020

3. 10.7 million people have wages paid by the government today.

NEW Just under 11 million jobs having wages paid by Government on furlough and self employment schemes now 10.7m at cost of £22bn so far: https://t.co/tU3soOzOl5 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 27, 2020

4. FT Adviser provide helpful information on IFA scam emails, read the full story here.

Scammers have been targeting financial advisers by sending a fake email purporting to be from the City watchdoghttps://t.co/TFV8ZnIYw8 — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) May 27, 2020

5. The FT publish a fascinating piece asking how AstraZeneca made it to the top of the UK pharma pile.

A great read on a big pharma biz which was inches away from being taken over by Pfizer in 2014 and now is the biggest company by market cap in the FTSE 100. by @peggyhollinger @SarahNev https://t.co/NJLiNab6jz — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) May 27, 2020

6. Finally, following his resignation, The Times takes a look at Andy Palmer’s embattled time at Aston Martin.

After £4.3 billion of value destruction, Aston Martin’s Andy Palmer had to go. My col, also on Stelios’s maths and other problems at Easyjet, plus Derby falling behind in the “levelling up” stakes. https://t.co/2Uk3uOR5KK — Alistair Osborne (@aliosborne20) May 27, 2020

