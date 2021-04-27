Schroders and Artemis are latest asset managers to join The Big Exchange

Two of UK’s leading asset managers invest in The Big Exchange; on track for 100 sustainable and ethical funds by end of year

The Big Exchange add Schroders and Artemis, two of the UK’s leading asset managers, as new investment backers.

The Big Exchange and its mission to make finance fair, sustainable and inclusive, is now supported by an active and engaged group of 15 asset manager partners.

By the end of the year, The Big Exchange says it is on track to provide customers with access to 100 managed funds, all independently rated for their positive impact on people and the planet.

In it’s latest stage of development, The Big Exchange has announced today that Artemis Investment Management and Schroders have become its newest partners.

This will clearly increase the momentum behind The Big Exchange’s mission and movement to promote sustainability, inclusivity and fairness in finance so money can count for more people and planet as well as aim for financial returns.

With Schroders and Artemis, The Big Exchange will give UK investors greater access and choice to independently rated sustainable and impact funds. Schroders and Artemis are joined by a number of private individual social impact backers in supporting The Big Exchange.

The Big Exchange was co-founded by The Big Issue and a group of financial and sustainable heavyweight fund partners consisting of financial and legal firms. It is a revolutionary investment platform that brings a wide range of social and environmental impact funds direct to a retail audience, with the overall aim that people’s money can count for more.

Since its launch in October 2020, The Big Exchange has already attracted a Best Buy Sustainable ISA rating from Boring Money, and is doubling its Assets under Administration (AUA) on a monthly basis.

Earlier this month, The Big Exchange app was launched. It leverages open banking permissions to offer a free money management tool, enabling customers to view all their finances in one place, providing budgeting tools, spending insights, and content to help build financial resilience. Through the app customers can also view or set up a traditional ‘individual savings account or ISA’, a ‘junior savings account or JISA’ or a ‘general investment account or GIA’ on the online platform, and invest directly in expertly managed impact-rated funds, or risk-rated fund bundles.

The Investment Association recently reported that responsible funds saw net retail sales treble to £10 billion last year, compared to £3.2 billion in 2019. By continuing to add new sustainable and ethical funds to its platform, The Big Exchange is giving retail customers jargon-free access and choice via its retail platform.

There are now 46 funds on The Big Exchange, all independently rated for their positive impact on people and the planet and monitored by an independent Investment Committee made up of trusted, experienced investment professionals.

In the coming weeks, The Big Exchange will be also be announcing further new partnerships with leading Asset Management firms, who they will be delighted to welcome in joining their mission to offer sustainable, inclusive financial products and services to retail customers.

Campbell Fleming, Chairman of The Big Exchange, said:

“The Big Exchange was launched to help people achieve their financial goals while doing good for society and the planet. Interest in this area has accelerated even more over the last year as the impact of Covid-19 has led to a mainstream re-evaluation of investment returns, both monetary and social. I’m delighted to welcome Artemis and Schroders as partners.”

Jill Jackson, Chief Executive of The Big Exchange, said:

“The investment industry has a huge role to play in addressing the world’s biggest challenges and we are delighted to have Artemis and Schroders join us to provide access, support and choice to consumers when it comes to investing with impact. We have a shared sense of vision and purpose and look forward to working with them as we grow our community.”

Mark Murray, Senior Partner, Artemis Investment Management LLP:

“We’re delighted to be involved with The Big Exchange. Its ambition to help create a more inclusive financial system in the UK will help to produce the positive social and environmental impact that we all want to see. The Big Exchange focuses on co-operation and collaboration, and these are values we also hold dear. Artemis is delighted to be an investor in The Big Exchange; and we wish it all the success it deserves.”

Gillian Hepburn, UK Intermediary Solutions Director at Schroders said:

“Schroders is committed to investing in a way which delivers a positive contribution to people and planet. Working alongside The Big Exchange will therefore support our objectives to offer our funds to a wider market and to an audience engaged with investing in this way.

“It is fantastic to support The Big Exchange as a partner as we are fundamentally aligned with their objectives and inclusivity agenda.”