X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Schroders creates market-leading Schroders Solutions following key acquisition

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 2, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Schroders has completed the acquisition of River and Mercantile Group’s UK Solutions division (RMSD), just three months since announcing its intention to acquire the business.

This acquisition reaffirms Schroders strategy to provide clients with the highest quality solutions for their pension needs. Schroders Solutions aims to be the provider of choice for fiduciary management schemes and derivatives by offering an end-to-end solution through to buy-out with a specific focus on sustainability, climate integration and reporting.

The merged business has the commitment, reach and resource to help defined benefit and defined contribution schemes both large and small, address the challenges of delivering value and sustainable outcomes to all their members.

The acquisition has added RMSD’s £42 billion of assets in UK fiduciary management and derivatives, to Schroders Global Solutions business which already manages £193.3 billion and has employees in the US, Singapore, London and Germany.

Peter Harrison, Schroders Group Chief Executive commented:

“This acquisition further enhances our ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of pension fund clients and is consistent with our growth strategy. The business brings with it a well-respected team, with a strong track record of success and is a good cultural fit with Schroders. We see significant opportunities from this partnership.

“Schroders Solutions will maintain an open architecture framework, while having access to Schroders asset management investment capabilities, private assets business and extensive sustainability experience.”

James Barham will become Executive Chairman with responsibility for the newly combined Schroders Solutions business. Andy Connell will report into James as Head of Schroders Solutions.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine