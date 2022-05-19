Schroders launches Net Zero Guide for financial advisers

Schroders today announces the launch of its Net Zero Guide, aimed at helping financial advisers navigate the investment complexities of the transition on behalf of their clients. The Guide is designed to act as a go-to reference for supporting advisers’ conversations with clients and building their understanding of Net Zero.

As gatekeepers to clients’ capital, financial advisers can play a key role in supporting the Net Zero transition. The UK government is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 68% by 2030 and reaching Net Zero by 2050.

Research conducted by Schroders has shown that clients are increasingly looking to engage in conversations about sustainability, with up to 75% of financial advisers indicating they have seen an increase in the number of clients asking for sustainable investment options.

Furthermore, up to 83% of advisers are now including ESG criteria when selecting funds compared with 42% only two years ago.

The Guide also outlines how Schroder Investment Solutions (SIS) offers a range of sustainable model portfolios which invest in a diversified range of sustainable strategies across multiple asset classes, to ensure financial advisers are able to make truly informed decisions for their clients.

Gillian Hepburn, Head of Intermediary Solutions, Schroders, commented:

”Schroders is dedicated to being a Net Zero leader. Notably, this year alone we became one of the first 20 financial institutions and the largest investment manager by assets under management to have our science-based targets validated by SBTI . In addition, we also published our Engagement Blueprint which sets new standards on active ownership and targets for engagement.

“We are therefore pleased to be announcing this next step in our sustainability journey. The Schroders Adviser survey indicated that many advisers still regard themselves as lacking confidence when discussing sustainability with their clients. We therefore hope this Guide, and a further new client facing Guide covering the ‘A-Z of Sustainable terms’ will support their client conversations”

Alex Funk, Chief Investment Officer, SIS, commented:

”Since the launch of SIS a year ago, we have seen a steady increase in new investment into our sustainable model portfolios.

”To help ensure this trend continues, we are proud to be publishing this Guide which will build understanding, not only of the wider Net Zero landscape, but also how we take account of climate change when managing the sustainable model portfolios.”