Schroders: Managed Portfolio Services Due Diligence

Schroder Investment Solutions – combining your strengths and ours

Schroder Investment Solutions offers a series of low-cost and risk mapped model portfolios and multi-asset funds. Our solutions range is designed to help you deliver a breadth of good value solutions that meet your clients’ investment needs.

Delivering appropriate client outcomes is at the heart of everything we all do. We believe that this can be achieved by combining your strengths and ours through Schroder Investment Solutions.

We’ve supported financial advisers for over a decade to help deliver the outcomes their clients are seeking and we manage over £4 billion (as at 30 June 2021) across our range of solutions.

Alex Funk, CIO, Schroders Investment Solutions

Gillian Hepburn, Head of UK Intermediary Solutions

Key features of our solutions range

1. Actively managed: multi-manager approach provides access to a wide range of fund managers

2. Strategic asset allocation: optimised portfolios taking account of our long-term views of asset classes

3. Designed with a focus on cost: 15 bps MPS fee (no VAT) with our multi-asset funds starting from 29bps

4. Risk mapped portfolios: ranging from lower risk to higher risk; volatility mapped to clients’ attitude to risk

A choice of risk mapped solutions, independently rated

Schroder Investment Solutions offers active, blended, strategic index, tactical and sustainable investment approaches so you can support the different ways in which your clients wish to invest. The multi-asset funds and model portfolios are mapped to a selection of risk profiling tools including Defaqto, Dynamic Planner and Finametrica and are available on a wide range of platforms.

Competitive fees and charges

We aim to provide investment solutions that offer value at every level including competitive fees and charges, with our Ongoing Charge Figure (OCF) from just 29bps:

Leveraging the best of Schroders

To deliver Schroder Investment Solutions we bring together specialist resources from across the Schroders Group:

Schroder Investment Solutions: led by Chief Investment Officer Alex Funk, manages over £4 billion (as at 30 June 2021) across a range of diversified investment solutions on a discretionary basis on behalf of clients.

Schroders Multi-Asset Team: a global team of 100+ multi-asset specialists, looking at markets from every angle, providing strategic asset allocation.

Schroders Economics Team: long-term market views informed by an Economics Team with a combined experience of nearly 100 years.

Schroders Sustainable Investment Team: a dedicated team of 20 sustainable investing specialists who provide analysis, research and recommendations.

Rich, informative reporting

To help you to keep your clients informed, we provide a range of reports in different formats.

These include digital factsheets, a monthly performance report, quarterly reports (including a dedicated Impact report for our sustainable portfolios) and video bulletins detailing our asset class views and any changes we have made and why.

Schroder Investment Solutions – a proposition not a product

What are the risks?

Prior to making an investment decision, please consider the following risks:

ALL: Model Portfolios & Multi-Asset Funds invest in underlying funds that may have some or all of these risks present.

Capital risk/negative yields: When interest rates are very low or negative, the funds’ yields may be zero or negative, and you may not get back all of your investment. Counterparty risk: The funds may have contractual agreements with counterparties. If a counterparty is unable to fulfil their obligations, the sum that they owe to the funds may be lost in part or in whole. Counterparty risk/money market & deposit: A failure of a deposit institution or an issuer of a money market instrument could create losses. Credit risk: A decline in the financial health of an issuer could cause the value of its bonds to fall or become worthless. Currency risk: The funds may lose value as a result of movements in foreign exchange rates. Derivatives risk: A derivative may not perform as expected, and may create losses greater than the cost of the derivative. Derivatives risk: efficient portfolio management and investment purposes: Derivatives may be used to manage the portfolio efficiently. A derivative may not perform as expected, may create losses greater than the cost of the derivative and may result in losses to the fund. The funds may also materially invest in derivatives including using short selling and leverage techniques with the aim of making a return. When the value of an asset changes, the value of a derivative based on that asset may change to a much greater extent. This may result in greater losses than investing in the underlying asset. Equity risk: Equity prices fluctuate daily, based on many factors including general, economic, industry or company news. High yield bond risk: High yield bonds (normally lower rated or unrated) generally carry greater market, credit and liquidity risk. Higher volatility risk: The price of the funds may be volatile as it may take higher risks in search of higher rewards. IBOR risk: The transition of the financial markets away from the use of interbank offered rates (IBORs) to alternative reference rates may impact the valuation of certain holdings and disrupt liquidity in certain instruments. This may impact the investment performance of the portfolios. Interest rate risk: The portfolios may lose value as a direct result of interest rate changes. Investments in other collective investment schemes risk: The portfolios will invest mainly in other collective investment schemes. Leverage risk: The portfolios use derivatives for leverage, which makes them more sensitive to certain market or interest rate movements and may cause above-average volatility and risk of loss. Liquidity risk: In difficult market conditions, the portfolios may not be able to sell a security for full value or at all. Market risk: The value of investments can go up and down and an investor may not get back the amount initially invested. Money market & deposit risk: A failure of a deposit institution or an issuer of a money market instrument could have a negative impact on the performance of the portfolios. Negative yields risk: If interest rates are very low or negative, this may have a negative impact on the performance of the portfolios. Operational risk: Failures at service providers could lead to disruptions of fund operations or losses. Performance risk: Investment objectives express an intended result but there is no guarantee that such a result will be achieved. Depending on market conditions and the macro economic environment, investment objectives may become more difficult to achieve.