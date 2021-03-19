X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Sector movers: Defensives offset drag from Cyclicals, Telecoms down on ‘profit taking’

by
March 19, 2021
in Sector Review
Share this story
Share this story

Stocks on the FTSE 3500 were modestly lower at the end of the week, wiping out the week’s gains in the process.
Defensives were helping to offset some of the selling in cyclical names following the drubbing for stocks on Wall Street the day before.

Government bond yields were similarly little changed following the previous session’s renewed climb higher, which had again triggered selling in stock markets.

Meanwhile, in the background, some market commentary was drawing similarities between the recent rise in yields and the 2013 ‘Fed taper tantrum’, when bond markets were impacted by their lack of depth after the Great Financial Crisis, contributing to a so-called ‘overshoot’ in yields.

It was against that backdrop that the night before the Federal Reserve said it would allow the capital break for the biggest lenders on 31 March, as previously planned.

The break had allowed banks to purchase government debt and load up on deposits without having to set aside proportionate capital buffers.

In any case, Friday was ‘quadruple witching’ day in the States, with futures and options for stocks and indices all set for their quarterly expiry.

To take note of, those derivatives expiry dates were sometimes preceded by bouts of volatility.

On the flip side, it remained to be seen whether traders would push stocks lower still given that there were now under two weeks left until the end of the quarter and the Good Friday bank holiday, which one might expect to see some ‘window dressing’ by fund managers, even if only in the session’s right before quarter’s end.

In the case of Fixed Line Telecommunications, selling in BT Group was at least in part due to ‘profit taking’ after a solid run throughout the week.

That followed a positive surprise at a spectrum auction on Wednesday and Ofcom’s wholesale fixed telecoms market review, on Thursday.

And there were more potential positive catalyst on the way, said analysts at Berenberg, including the triennial pension review and the Premier League auction.

There was also slight concern among some analysts about the risk of a fourth Covid-19 ‘wavelet’ in the US, should the virus strain first detected in the UK continue spreading.

According to Pantheon Macroeconomics, it was unknown whether it would or not, but they remained “firm” in their conviction that vaccinations and improved weather would end up turning the tables on the virus.

Even so, such concerns were likely also a factor behind recent selling in stocks and cyclical names in particular.

Top performing sectors so far today

Food & Drug Retailers 4,217.70 +1.53%

Tobacco 29,244.79 +1.19%

Gas, Water & Multiutilities 4,712.10 +1.04%

Oil Equipment, Services & Distribution 4,967.10 +0.63%

Electricity 8,463.66 +0.41%

Bottom performing sectors so far today

Aerospace and Defence 3,690.25 -2.19%

Fixed Line Telecommunications 1,762.13 -2.16%

Automobiles & Parts 4,693.63 -2.12%

Industrial Engineering 14,939.73 -1.90%

Mining 23,399.80 -1.87%

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine