X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Sector movers: Stocks end mixed amid drag from lower commodity prices, pound strength

by
March 10, 2021
in Sector Review
Share this story
Share this story

Stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors paused for breath following recent heavy gains.

However, some analysts linked the flattish session for prices to broader themes in the marketplace, particularly weakness in commodity prices and the relative resilience of Sterling.

“The FTSE 100 continues to show signs of fatigue after its recent gains, with mining stocks still acting as a drag on the index following recent weakness in commodity prices,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“The currency angle is playing a part once again too, sterling remaining strong against the dollar while the euro struggles to recover after recent losses, explaining why continental indices have enjoyed a better time of it in recent sessions.”

Oil equipment stocks were at the bottom of the pile, even as analysts Citi warned that OPEC+’s recent surprise decision to hold the group’s combined output steady all but “promised” a 1.0m barrel a day increase in US shale production in 2021.

Miners meanwhile were tracking continued losses in spot iron ore prices.

In parallel, life insurers were knocked lower as the rebound in government bond yields petered out, although investors were keeping close tabs on the results of a 10-year US Treasury auction scheduled for later in the day.

Top performing sectors so far today

General Retailers 2,626.69 +1.91%

Industrial Transportation 3,467.41 +1.87%

Beverages 23,711.42 +1.51%

Household Goods & Home Construction 17,910.77 +1.32%

Mobile Telecommunications 2,959.07 +1.26%

Bottom performing sectors so far today

Oil Equipment, Services & Distribution 5,702.08 -2.87%

Automobiles & Parts 4,713.45 -2.25%

Mining 23,870.36 -2.12%

Life Insurance 8,097.66 -1.19%

Software & Computer Services 1,928.72 -1.13%

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine