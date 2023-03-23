SEI Extends Relationship with Evelyn Partners

SEI today announced a new agreement that will extend its relationship with leading UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Limited (Evelyn Partners) for a further five years.

The agreement demonstrates a mutual commitment to the long-standing strategic partnership that began in 2009 with the SEI Wealth PlatformSM supporting Evelyn’s significant growth for nearly 14 years.

SEI will continue as a key strategic partner for Evelyn Partners’ wealth management infrastructure, including powering its award-winning online investment platform Bestinvest. Evelyn Partners’ decision to extend the agreement demonstrates SEI’s success and commitment to helping its clients through business transformation and growth by delivering a technology-led, scalable wealth management infrastructure that enables the smooth integration of mergers and acquisitions.

Commenting on the agreement, Jim London, Head of SEI’s UK Private Banking and Wealth Management business and Chief Operating Officer of SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd., said: “From consolidation to regulatory requirements and beyond, the wealth management industry is undergoing a massive evolution, and we are thrilled to power the future of wealth by continuing to support Evelyn Partners. As one of the UK’s largest wealth management organisations, Evelyn Partners represents an important relationship for SEI. For more than a decade, our teams have been working together to help power Evelyn Partners’ dynamic growth journey. Our long-standing relationship reinforces the key roles that our talent, approach, and the SEI Wealth Platform play in supporting our clients to enable confident change and achieve their strategic business goals.”

Mayank Prakash, Group Chief Operations Officer at Evelyn Partners, said: “Since 2009, SEI has been a valued and trusted strategic partner for us, and we are pleased to continue working with SEI for a further five years. As we continue to evolve our business, having the right team and technology infrastructure in place is critical for us to achieve our growth ambitions. The SEI Wealth Platform will help power our continued transformation for the future, so we can deliver the best service to our clients.”