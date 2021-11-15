SEI reveals new corporate brand

SEI today unveiled its new brand, connecting the company’s broad suite of capabilities and using its history of strength and curiosity to propel future growth.

“As the financial services industry continues to experience tremendous change, we work with our clients to meet their emerging and converging needs. Our technology and investment solutions connect the industry, and those connections help our clients make confident decisions for their futures,” said Alfred P. West Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO (pictured). “Our people are SEI, and it’s the power of these individuals working together that drives our ability to reach for new potential. With our workforce at our core, our new brand reflects who we are and how we will drive growth for our clients, our communities, and ourselves.”

SEI’s mission is to build brave futuresSM through the power of connection. Financial intermediaries and investors are navigating an evolving technology and investment landscape, and SEI is uniquely positioned to guide them and find opportunities that others can’t. Through the company’s deep expertise, breadth of capabilities, and business approach, SEI helps clients transform their businesses with certainty and connect them to what matters most for their futures.

“The connections we build serve as the foundation from which we push ourselves—and the industry—to challenge convention, help our clients adapt, and explore the next phase of growth,” said Seth Morrison, Head of Global Marketing at SEI. “Our new brand is aspirational, focusing on taking what we have now and stretching to the future. It also reflects what’s needed for success today: flexibility, adaptability, collaboration, diversity, humility, and courage. When we focus on those things, we can build brave futures together.”