SEIS Report highlights why advisers should be considering government funding schemes

Early this month, the first part of a serialised report series covering the essentials of investment in SEIS, EIS, VCTs and BR/IHT was released on the IFA Magazine website.

Report author Tony Cat, a leading compliance specialist, aimed to put each funding area under the spotlight and show advisers exactly how and why these schemes should be introduced to clients as part of a diversified portfolio.

The first in the series was a detailed guide to SEIS that covered exactly what SEIS is as well as how it differs to EIS. The report also highlighted the benefits to clients and individuals investing through those schemes whilst also outlining the essential HMRC statistics that underpin this type of investment.

Filled with industry-leading comment, up to date statistics and expert opinion, the SEIS Report gives a detailed view on the sector and highlights exactly why advisers should be considering the schemes when handling client wealth. To access the full SEIS Report click here.