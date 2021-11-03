Selection and Reporting in MPS – join ARC at the upcoming webinar

Register now and join us for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Selecting and Reporting in MPS

Thursday 11th November, 10:00-11:30

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, responsible for business development at Asset Risk Consultants.

Chris Curtis, part of the Business Development team at ARC

Prior to joining ARC, Chris spent close to 7 years at a Jersey based financial services provider in the Portfolio Management & Investment Team. He sat on the Investment Committee with specific responsibility for portfolio management, client reporting and trade execution. Chris passed CFA Level I in 2014 but is not currently a candidate for Level II.

Chris joined ARC’s Research Team in 2010 and was responsible for the Suggestus.com research platform from its launch, as well as discretionary investment manager research and assessment. In 2020, Chris joined ARC’s London Consulting & Advisory Team to promote the services of the ARC Group to a UK and International audience.

Register here to hear Chris discuss the following in relation to MPS: