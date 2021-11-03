X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Selection and Reporting in MPS – join ARC at the upcoming webinar

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
November 3, 2021
in Events, News and Announcements, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Register now and join us for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Selecting and Reporting in MPS – Your invitation here 

Thursday 11th November, 10:00-11:30

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, responsible for business development at Asset Risk Consultants, click here to register.

Chris Curtis, part of the Business Development team at ARC

Prior to joining ARC, Chris spent close to 7 years at a Jersey based financial services provider in the Portfolio Management & Investment Team.  He sat on the Investment Committee with specific responsibility for portfolio management, client reporting and trade execution. Chris passed CFA Level I in 2014 but is not currently a candidate for Level II.

Chris joined ARC’s Research Team in 2010 and was responsible for the Suggestus.com research platform from its launch, as well as discretionary investment manager research and assessment.  In 2020, Chris joined ARC’s London Consulting & Advisory Team to promote the services of the ARC Group to a UK and International audience.

Register here to hear Chris discuss the following in relation to MPS:

  • What is the one thing advisers should be worried about in an investment sense?
  • The quirks of performance analysis
  • How do advisers differentiate between MPS providers and explain that to clients?
  • What are the bonus things each manager does for their clients?

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine