X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Selection and Reporting in MPS – join Brooks Macdonald at the upcoming webinar

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
October 23, 2021
in Events, Featured, News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Register now and join us for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Selecting and Reporting in MPS – Your invitation 

Thursday 11th November, 10:00-11:30

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, responsible for business development at Asset Risk Consultants.

Click here to register, to join a board of expert speakers, including Chris Bishun, Investment Solutions Director at Brooks Macdonald.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christopher Bishun, CFA Investment Solutions Director

Christopher is a technical expert working with strategic partners in creating investment offerings and providing market guidance. Prior to joining Brooks Macdonald, he was a Director of EMEA portfolio analysis and solutions Blackrock, and spent 11 years at Barclays, ultimately as Head of Offshore Investments in Jersey. Christopher holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and is a CFA Charterholder.

Register here to hear Chris discuss the following in relation to MPS:

  • Where do we stand on the inflation debate?
  • How are we thinking about portfolio construction in light of the recent market volatility?
  • Are we concerned around supply constraints and what is the impact on portfolios?
  • How are incorporating ESG factors into your MPS investment process?
  • How are we helping clients more broadly / what are the sorts of things clients have been looking for over and above their core MPS solution?

Click here to register for the Selecting and Reporting in MPS Webinar 

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine