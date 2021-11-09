X

X

Selection and Reporting webinar in MPS – your agenda

Annie Gomes
November 9, 2021
Events, News, Sponsored
Join us and register for the upcoming Selecting and Reporting webinar on Thursday 11th November at 10:00-11:30am. 

Your invitation for the Selecting and Reporting webinar 

Chaired by Chris Curtis, part of the Business Development team at ARC, who will be joined by a board of expert speakers: Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn; Alex Funk, Chief Investment Officer at Schroders; and Chris Bishun, Investment Solutions Director at Brooks Macdonald.

Tune in to hear our expert panel discuss:

  • Incorporating ESG into the MPS process
  • Communicating with clients and the opportunities in the MPS space
  • The current & future environment around the MPS process
  • The importance of climate climate change and rise of ESG investing and how this can be incorporated into investment solutions
  • How to help clients understand the impact of their investments are having on the world
  • Alternative investments and how to incorporate them into MPS

Click here to register for the Selecting and Reporting webinar

 

