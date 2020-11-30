@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.
Sequoia plan to invest early in European global facing start-ups. Mortgage approvals are on the rise in the UK. While a Bloomberg survey finds 5.8 million Americans are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.
Issa Brothers make a bid for Caffe Nero.
Exclusive: EG Group, the petrol retailing giant headed by the billionaire Issa brothers, has launched a daring takeover bid for Caffe Nero, one of Britain's biggest chains of coffee shops, hours before its creditors vote on a rescue restructuring plan. https://t.co/rcvV2X45qR
Consumer credit falls in the UK while mortgage approvals in October are the highest since September 2007.
Mixed picture for consumer lending
UK October consumer credit falls £0.6bn, exp: £0bn.
UK Mortgage Approvals (Oct) rise again to 97.5k; est: 84.0k, prev: 92.1k
Mortgage approvals highest since Sep 07
More data on mortgage approvals.
Mortgage approvals increased by 5.9% in October to 97,532. Growth is slowing, but approvals were 51% ahead of their level in Oct 2019
Will they hit 100,000 in November as the 'V-shaped recovery starts to look more like a ladle#mortgageapprovals #mortgage pic.twitter.com/oX7SCYDxl2
Meanwhile Bloomberg publishes concerning data from the States. This survey finds 5.8 million Americans fear eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.
About 5.8 m American adults say they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in next 2 months = a third of 17.8 million adults in households that are behind on rent or mortgage payments.https://t.co/Ci920f0XCk pic.twitter.com/ICnpEW81jd
KPMG reveal concerns over Wirecard audits.
“Not rocket science” https://t.co/JinyhnvQad
Sequoia set to invest aggressively in Europe.
More importantly, they're also looking to be pretty ferocious in Europe. They only really want global-facing startups, and they're going to come in early (seed/Series A). Expect more B2B action than consumer, too. Also, Lixandru hasn't been given a fixed budget… (2/2)
