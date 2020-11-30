@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Sequoia plan to invest early in European global facing start-ups. Mortgage approvals are on the rise in the UK. While a Bloomberg survey finds 5.8 million Americans are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.

Issa Brothers make a bid for Caffe Nero.

Exclusive: EG Group, the petrol retailing giant headed by the billionaire Issa brothers, has launched a daring takeover bid for Caffe Nero, one of Britain's biggest chains of coffee shops, hours before its creditors vote on a rescue restructuring plan. https://t.co/rcvV2X45qR — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) November 30, 2020

Consumer credit falls in the UK while mortgage approvals in October are the highest since September 2007.

Mixed picture for consumer lending

UK October consumer credit falls £0.6bn, exp: £0bn. UK Mortgage Approvals (Oct) rise again to 97.5k; est: 84.0k, prev: 92.1k Mortgage approvals highest since Sep 07 — Michael Hewson 🇬🇧 (@mhewson_CMC) November 30, 2020

More data on mortgage approvals.

Mortgage approvals increased by 5.9% in October to 97,532. Growth is slowing, but approvals were 51% ahead of their level in Oct 2019 Will they hit 100,000 in November as the 'V-shaped recovery starts to look more like a ladle#mortgageapprovals #mortgage pic.twitter.com/oX7SCYDxl2 — Anthony Codling (@anthonycodling) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile Bloomberg publishes concerning data from the States. This survey finds 5.8 million Americans fear eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.

About 5.8 m American adults say they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in next 2 months = a third of 17.8 million adults in households that are behind on rent or mortgage payments.https://t.co/Ci920f0XCk pic.twitter.com/ICnpEW81jd — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) November 30, 2020

KPMG reveal concerns over Wirecard audits.

Sequoia set to invest aggressively in Europe.

More importantly, they're also looking to be pretty ferocious in Europe. They only really want global-facing startups, and they're going to come in early (seed/Series A). Expect more B2B action than consumer, too. Also, Lixandru hasn't been given a fixed budget… (2/2) — Isabel Woodford (@i_woodford) November 30, 2020

