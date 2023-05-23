Sesame Bankhall Group appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) today announces it has appointed Paul Wilson as Chief Operating Officer, subject to FCA approval.

With over 30 years of financial services experience, Paul has held a series of wide-ranging senior executive positions and joins from Aviva. Previous industry roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Aviva, Director of Consulting at Barclays Wealth, and Divisional Director of Business Development at St James’s Place.

Currently a non-executive director of SBG’s Board, Paul will officially start his new role on 3 July.

He replaces Richard Howells who left the business earlier this month to take up a new role elsewhere in the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, John Cowan, interim Chief Executive Officer at Sesame Bankhall Group said:

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to SBG. With in-depth experience and expertise in strategy, transformation, marketing and distribution as well as building and leading teams that deliver growth, value and efficiency, he will be an excellent addition to our experienced leadership team.

“With the hard work, expertise and commitment of our people, we are in a strong position to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead, and I am incredibly optimistic and positive about the future direction of the business.”

Paul Wilson said:

“I am delighted to be joining SBG. Having been on the board for the past two years, I know what a vibrant and ambitious business it is and I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team to help them deliver on the Group’s long-term objectives.”