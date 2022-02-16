X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Seventure Partners announces first closing of BlueForwardFund™

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 16, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Seventure Partners, one of Europe’s leaders in financing innovation and a world-leader in life science microbiome investment, under the leadership of Isabelle de Cremoux, announces the first closing of its new fund, BlueForwardFund™, with a final close target of over €130 million.

The BlueForwardFund™ has received EUR 30 million investment from Banques Populaires, the fourth largest banking network in France and the leading French bank with a focus on the blue economy, as a strategic investor. The fund has also attracted family offices and institutional investors from Europe and the US. The first close of the new fund has now been concluded. Climate change drives the most pressing issues of our times, and oceans and seas will play a crucial role in addressing these. The BlueForwardFund™ is set up to invest in companies aiming to leveraging these opportunities and that operate in related areas. This includes blue biotech, biomaterials, bioplastics, cleantech, including blue hydrogen and other blue renewables sources, sustainable aquaculture, waste and circular blue economy, digital ocean, with a renewed commitment to sustainability, ocean preservation and actionable solutions to address growing problems due to the climate change.

The fund will invest in approximately 20 innovative companies from seed to late-stage venture, growth and pre-IPO stage, with ticket sizes ranging between €500k and €5m per round, or up to €10m per company. Its main geographic focus will be in France and Europe, but will also consider opportunistic investments in Israel, North America and Asia.

Isabelle de Cremoux CEO and Managing Partner at Seventure Partners, who led BlueForwardFund™ fund raising said: “the new BlueForwardFund™ is a logical continuation of our strategy to support humans and the transition to a more sustainable lifestyle. We have seen enormous success with our Microbiome, Foodtech and Sports funds and we believe that the next additional area to support must be the Blue Economy. The support we have received so far for the first closing of our BlueForwardFund™ has already proven our belief and we are looking forward to expanding our portfolio in this field”.

She added: “As a result of our focus on Foodtech, Health, Microbiome, Sport and Digital, we have built a powerful worldwide network amongst academic, universities, incubators, payers, corporate players and retailers and an enviable regulatory and market access expertise. The BlueForwardFund™ will fund solutions coming out of this ecosystem across ocean-related value chains.”

To boost its expansion in the sector, Seventure has also agreed an exclusive collaboration with Biomarine, a global worldwide network with over 6,000 members from governments, associations, corporates, innovative companies, and academics. Biomarine is specialized in the blue economy, and regularly hosts themed events, such as “Seaweed Around the Clock”, in addition to co-ordinating professional think tanks.

Pierre Erwes, founder of Biomarine, recently joined Seventure as Venture Partner, bringing his 35 years of experience in blue economy to the fund and the portfolio companies. Pierre will be responsible for the sourcing and analysis of the deal flow for the new fund, in addition to business development and internationalization of portfolio companies.

Pierre Erwes, new Venture Partner at Seventure Partners and founder of Biomarine added:
“The BlueForwardFund™ is a truly trailblazing initiative as seas and oceans continue to grow in importance. The Blue Economy drives innovations that address pressing issues caused by the climate change, as well as propels the transition to a more sustainable global economy. I’ve known Isabelle for over 15 years, and I am delighted that the combination of our network and expertise has led to this successful first closing. I am thrilled to join Seventure, allowing me to support sustainable development through dedicated investments. For over 35 years, I’ve been actively engaged in this field, and I believe that the potential to drive sustainability in this area is enormous.”

Seventure is known for investing in areas that drive the improvement of human health as well as the natural environment, and its commitment to sustainability. Its Health for Life Capital™ fund is among the first with a primary focus on the microbiome, foodtech, nutrition, as well as health tech and diagnostics. The two funds and co-investment vehicles have raised c. EUR 500M in total. Seventure’s Sport and Performance Capital ™ fund supports companies improving physical activity for all

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine