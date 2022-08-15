X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Shortlist announced: CISI Financial Planning Awards 2022

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 15, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

The CISI Financial Planning Awards 2022 shortlist has been announced:

CFP™ of the year, sponsored by NS&I

David Hearne CFP™ Chartered Fellow (Financial Planning), Financial Planning Partners

Warren Shute CFP™ Chartered FCSI, Lexington Wealth Management

Paraplanner of the year, sponsored by The Association of Investment CompaniesKate Morris, Paradigm Norton

Paul Rodriguez, Pavis Financial Management

 AFPF™ of the year, sponsored by Glascow Consulting

Berry & Oak

Wealth Matters

The Financial Planning Future Leader Award 2022

Zachary Cawthorne CFP™ APP Chartered FCSI, Northstar

James Beck CFP™ MCSI, Fiscal Engineers

The Tony Sellon “Good Egg” Award

By nomination. Closes 1 Sept 2022.

The awards finalists will be announced in Liverpool 6th October at The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2022 black tie flagship gala in Liverpool’s iconic neoclassical Grade-I listed marvel St George’s Hall.

All of the prizes and judges are listed here  www.cisi.org/fpawards22

Chris Morris Chartered MCSI, Head of CISI Financial Planning Policy & Engagement said: “In keeping with previous years the 2022 Awards entries have all been of an extremely high standard.  To be shortlisted for the awards is a big achievement and I, along with the wider financial planning profession, look forward to the winners being announced at The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2022 in Liverpool.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Baronsmead VCTs exit first sterling unicorn after Ideagen sale
    August 9, 2022

    Gresham House’s Baronsmead VCTs have exited their stake in compliance software business Ideagen following its sale to private equity firm Hg Capital. The deal values

  • Fund Research Governance: is ‘fine’ good enough?
    August 9, 2022

    Written by Laura Bampfylde, Director, Global Assets – Wealth, at Redington One of the most enlightening books I’ve read was written by husband-and-wife psychologists, Alan

  • ONS: Repossessions by county court bailiffs increase from 45 to 770 (1,611%)
    August 11, 2022

    Following the latest Mortgage and landlord possession statistics published this morning, which reveal repossessions by county court bailiffs increased from 45 to 770 (1,611%) between

  • Creating a profitable HNW/LNW advice service in specialist markets
    August 9, 2022

    By Simon Binney, Business Development Director, Wealth Wizards For financial planning firms targeting new clients, often the problem is not attracting clients to their business,

  • PIMCO: US CPI Preview
    August 9, 2022

    By Tiffany Wilding, North American Economist, and Allison Boxer, Economist at PIMCO  This week focus turns to inflation, where recent commodity price weakness will become

  • Tackling Burnout in Financial Services
    August 11, 2022

    Financial services professionals are increasingly suffering with stress which can often lead to burnout – a state of physical and emotional exhaustion. Latest research tells

  • #Podcast episode 7: JM Finn’s Sir John Royden on his superhuman swim for The Brain Tumour Charity
    August 10, 2022

    This week’s podcast episode is something a bit different for IFA Talk…but certainly not an episode to be missed! Sue and Bex talk to Sir

  • FCA issues letter to alternative investment firms’ CEOs – experts comment
    August 10, 2022

    The FCA has today issued a six page letter to CEOs of alternative investment firms about their supervisory strategy for such firms. David Newman, chief

  • In the UK and Europe, a summer like no other – RBC Wealth Management
    August 12, 2022

    By Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management Amid scorching temperatures, three key events that will

  • Wealthy Brits fleeing UK to escape tax hikes, experts warn
    August 13, 2022

    Forbes Dawson, which manages tax affairs for some of the UK’s most successful business owners, claimed recent tax changes are forcing Britain’s entrepreneurs to consider

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine