Shortlist announced: CISI Financial Planning Awards 2022

The CISI Financial Planning Awards 2022 shortlist has been announced:

CFP™ of the year, sponsored by NS&I

David Hearne CFP™ Chartered Fellow (Financial Planning), Financial Planning Partners

Warren Shute CFP™ Chartered FCSI, Lexington Wealth Management

Paraplanner of the year, sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies

Kate Morris, Paradigm Norton

Paul Rodriguez, Pavis Financial Management

AFPF™ of the year, sponsored by Glascow Consulting

Berry & Oak

Wealth Matters

The Financial Planning Future Leader Award 2022

Zachary Cawthorne CFP™ APP Chartered FCSI, Northstar

James Beck CFP™ MCSI, Fiscal Engineers

The Tony Sellon “Good Egg” Award

By nomination. Closes 1 Sept 2022.

The awards finalists will be announced in Liverpool 6th October at The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2022 black tie flagship gala in Liverpool’s iconic neoclassical Grade-I listed marvel St George’s Hall.

All of the prizes and judges are listed here www.cisi.org/fpawards22

Chris Morris Chartered MCSI, Head of CISI Financial Planning Policy & Engagement said: “In keeping with previous years the 2022 Awards entries have all been of an extremely high standard. To be shortlisted for the awards is a big achievement and I, along with the wider financial planning profession, look forward to the winners being announced at The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2022 in Liverpool.”