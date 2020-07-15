peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Joblessness in the UK set to outpace previous high of the 1980s, new data suggests. China responds to UK’s 5G network decision in unfavourable terms and Micheal Klimes asks, is it time for a guild of financial planners?

Firstly, Chris Giles calls for the Bank of England to publish CHAPS data daily.

It really is time for @bankofengland to release this data daily and publicly. MPC members delight in putting it in charts and saying it drives policy so it cannot be secret. But they like having it to themselves Something for @StatsRegulation to investigate pic.twitter.com/Tk7C5sYHUR — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) July 15, 2020

Google offers a new scholarship programme.

Wow. “$goog says will consider all certificates as equivalent of a four year college degree for related roles @ company” https://t.co/tuOR99tZPP — Peggy Mangot (@peggymangot) July 14, 2020

Michael Klimes shares Graham Bentley article proposing a new guild for financial planners.

This is really interesting: Is it time for a Guild of Financial Planners? https://t.co/ctaDJ00rvu — Michael Klimes (@MikeKlimes_MM) July 15, 2020

Chinese foreign ministry responds to the UK’s decision on 5G.

#China Foreign Ministry says #UK #Huawei decision has “severely undetermined mutual trust” between #Beijing and #London + that her govt would “take measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies”. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) July 15, 2020

Unemployment set to maintain historic highs in the coming months.

…implies 3.9 million unemployed in central scenario and 4.3 million in central scenario Both soaring above the 1980 peak of 3.3 million 👇 pic.twitter.com/EeHmklMT9C — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) July 15, 2020

And finally, sign up to this webinar on regional inequalities and the UK’s levelling up agenda.

On 22 July @NIESRorg is hosting an online event on regional inequalities and the UK's levelling-up agenda. Fantastic line-up of speakers (not a clickbait!) incl Profs Philip McCann and Ron Martin. It's 60 minutes. It's free. Register below and join us.https://t.co/mrZjExuRsY — David Nguyen (@d_vidnguyen) July 15, 2020

