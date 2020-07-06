The SidebySide Partnership has announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of James D’Mello as Head of Business Development.

D’Mello has extensive financial services experience from a range of specialist firms within the Banking, Pensions & Investments arena. Over the last decade, he has focused on the intermediary space, working for companies such as MetLife and most recently at Kuber, the tax-efficient investment platform.

John Bailye, Managing Director of the SidebySide Partnership commented: “We have experienced James’s professionalism over the years working with Kuber and have been consistently impressed with both his knowledge of the space and the strength of the relationships he has built within the industry. His unwavering, unrelenting support of his clients aligns with our values as a firm, making him a perfect fit.”

“SidebySide works closely with our portfolio businesses, as their long-term funding partner. Our approach offers clients the opportunity for a more engaging investment as they follow the progress of their previous investments over the years. As a consequence, our investor relationships are a defining element of our model and James is the ideal complement to that position.”

D’Mello remarked: “I’ve been impressed with the expertise and operational experience SidebySide brought to the EIS industry. In particular, the personal, hands-on relationship they have with investors and companies. This reflects the way I like to build successful, long-term client relationships. This model, coupled with ambitious growth plans and the opportunity to work with and learn from John Bailye, provides the perfect platform for me to build the next phase of my career.”

“We are launching our second EIS fund imminently to coincide with James’ arrival” added Bailye, who believes that, despite the disruption of the lockdown, there is clear evidence to support a bullish outlook on the long-term future of the best UK growth companies, as they emerge from the economic disruption of Covid.

SidebySide specialises in high-growth, later-stage EIS investments, combining capital investment with decades of experience building private, public and international businesses.