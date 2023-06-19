SimplyBiz announces next wave of support for advisers in countdown to Consumer Duty arrival

SimplyBiz has announced its programme of support for advisers as they reach the six-week marker until Consumer Duty implementation.

The support includes a series of practical ‘how to’ guides, a number of collaborative pieces of support with providers, new and enhanced tech solutions, a dedicated ‘Advice Show’, and a virtual event exploring the most effective ways in which advisers could be prioritising their time.

This is the latest wave of support from SimplyBiz, who has delivered a comprehensive programme for its members over the last twelve months including a dedicated online Consumer Duty Hub, housing documents covering value assessments, gap analysis, videos of previous events exploring the customer journey through the lens of the four outcomes, access to hand-selected third-party specialist and technology solutions, and personalised business consultancy support.

Alexander McGregor, SimplyBiz Head of Policy, commented: “As with any regulatory change on the scale of the Consumer Duty, advisers have different focuses and different rates of preparation. At SimplyBiz, we’ve worked hard to ensure that we’ve provided comprehensive support, in a range of styles, for our members – and the wider market – no matter their approach, in the run-up to implementation. We’re delighted to have seen previous activity land so well, with over 1,000 bookings for each of our virtual events so far.

“Of course, the 31st of July doesn’t signify the finish line for Consumer Duty, merely the marker for the first lap. We’ll soon be announcing details of the support we’ll be offering to help advisers meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty once it becomes business-as-usual regulation. Until then, we’ll continue working to ensure that our firms have all they need to feel confident of what they need to do to meet the new rules by the deadline.”