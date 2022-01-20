X

X

SimplyBiz Mortgages announces launch of buy-to-let support service

Rebecca Tomes
January 20, 2022
in News
SimplyBiz Mortgages has announced the launch of Buy to Let+ (BTL+), a new proposition created to support advisers either currently operating in, or planning to expand their proposition into, the buy-to-let (BTL) market. BTL+ is designed to strengthen and streamline the support available for advisers working across all areas of the market, from first time landlords, through to commercial BTL. The range of services, launched last week, is exclusively available to SimplyBiz Mortgages member firms.

The online hub includes access to a dedicated panel of BTL lenders, including those with specialist solutions to cater for more complex cases, an array of tools and resources,  education zone and dedicated academy, alongside market updates and news. Additionally, the hub offers support and guidance around protection, landlord insurance and surveys.

Further to this,  BTL+ will offer an exclusive selection of face-to-face BTL events, including a UK tour of ten BTL+ masterclasses, a national BTL+ conference and a series of four virtual training academies coming later this year.

Makayla Everitt, Head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented:

“It is fair to say that buy-to-let landlords and lenders remain positive about their prospects over the next 12 months, from re-mortgaging opportunities, potential first-time landlords entering the market, and existing landlords adding to their portfolio – often taking advantage of the opportunities offered by a different geographical area -, to  the changing needs of tenants with a greater focus on home working.

“At SimplyBiz Mortgages, we are committed to leading the field in terms of buy-to-let support, education and service, which helps to ensure good outcomes for advisers and their clients. It was therefore crucial that BTL+ delivered a highly detailed route to growth, supporting foundation income and access to the provision of a holistic service and providing all the essential resources, training and easy access needed.  

“We are delighted that BTL+ provides all the support our members need – whether developing their knowledge in this area, or advising upon the most complex of cases, and we will be continuing to develop the BTL+ Hub further in 2022.”

