SimplyBiz strengthens Consumer Duty support with VouchedFor deal

As part of its comprehensive programme of Consumer Duty support, SimplyBiz has partnered with VouchedFor to offer an exclusive deal to its member firms.

With immediate effect, SimplyBiz members can claim two free months access to VouchedFor’s ‘Elevation’ service, which was launched in June 2022, is powered by over 250,000 clients’ feedback and has more than 1,000 adviser users.

The Elevation platform, an enhanced method of client feedback collection, enables users to meet Consumer Duty requirements around assessing understanding of products, services, and price and value, whilst also identifying opportunities to increase revenue. The system monitors performance against the four Consumer Duty outcomes at every stage of the client journey, before delivering a total score, a score for clients in vulnerable circumstances, and a comparison with the industry benchmark. Access to the system will form part of SimplyBiz’s Consumer Duty support programme for members, which includes a range of guides, policy documentation, events, and bespoke consultancy, as well as excusive deals to a number of third-party solutions.

Paul Bruns, SimplyBiz Compliance Director, commented:“Elevation from VouchedFor gives advisers the ability to measure – and, vitally, record – their performance in key areas, as assessed by clients. In addition to being an incredibly useful tool to track how successfully individual advisers, and firms as a whole, are adhering to Consumer Duty objectives, Elevation will also help those in a supervisory role, and to help to ensure an overall high level of customer service is maintained.”

Alex Whitson, Managing Director of VouchedFor, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with SimplyBiz. As a leading provider of regulatory and business support to the retail financial services market, the impact that we can have together in helping advisers rise to Consumer Duty – and drive revenue growth in the process – is massive.”