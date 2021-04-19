Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?

Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening to the Landlord of The Raven outside his pub in Queen Street Bath, and declined to agree with his point of view on Covid. However deciding there might be votes inside, remarkable given that the public aren’t allowed to drink inside pubs at the moment, Sir Keir stepped inside.

Check the video out for yourself here:

The Landlord immediately asked him to leave pointing out he has authority as to who enters his pub. A slight panic ensued with aides and Starmer’s Security taking the unusual step of preventing the landlord entering his own establishment to eject a group who were clearly not socially distanced, searching for people who weren’t there.

Light relief was provided as Labour Aides pushed the assembled crowd onto the footpath to let a waiting Porsche by. This is Bath after all and there are greater priorities than letting the press and public maintain their social distance.

More to follow..