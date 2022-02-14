X

SJP and University of Gloucestershire to launch groundbreaking master’s degree in Financial Planning

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 14, 2022
in News
Business school exercise at the University of Gloucestershire. Aamir Fadra. Picture by Clint Randall www.pixelprphotography.co.uk
University of Gloucestershire and wealth management company St. James’s Place are launching the UK’s first specialist MBA in Financial Planning in response to industry demand.

This innovative market-leading programme will focus on goals-based planning and will meet the needs of the evolving financial planning landscape.

It will examine in a much greater depth the behavioural aspects of financial decision-making supported by technology to help clients visualise their financial goals throughout their lifetime.

The programme is aimed at Financial Planners, Wealth Managers and other professional advisers from across the profession who have achieved Certified or Chartered status and wish to develop their skills further and improve client outcomes.

Clair Vincent, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Finance at the University’s Business School, said: “We are delighted to be launching this program developed in partnership with St. James’s Place to continue to support the financial planning industry, improve advice and help to shape lives and society for the better.

“Being able to show clients the impact of the financial decisions they make today on their financial futures for tomorrow can only be a positive thing.” 

The programme will be launched in May this year, subject to validation.

Edward Grant, Director responsible for professional development at St. James’s Place, said: “We are really excited about the development of the MBA in Financial Planning, which builds upon the suite of innovative support we have created for the SJP Partnership and the wider profession.

“Goals-based planning is becoming an integral element of the financial planning process. We believe the MBA in financial planning will enhance client outcomes and recognise the skills and knowledge across the profession.”

