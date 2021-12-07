SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Planner

St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status.

Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and, following her graduation in 2018, she joined Fortress Wealth Partnership in London as an adviser. Today, at the age of 26, she becomes the 1000th person within SJP to achieve Chartered status with a CII Level 6 Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning. Alexander Reut-Hobbs who runs his own practice in London, also gained Chartered status having passed the CII Inclusive Financial Planning qualification and becomes the 1,001st to reach this milestone.

Chartered status demonstrates a commitment to professional development, and high standards of excellence in qualifications, ethics and business practises. SJP encourages all of its 4,500 advisers to go beyond the minimum standard and bring the highest level of professionalism into the sector.

This announcement follows the recent success of Carla Brown, SJP Partner, Oakmere Wealth Management who won the national coveted Personal Finance Society Chartered Planner of the Year, reflecting SJP’s commitment to supporting professionalism.

Eddie Grant, director responsible for professional development at St. James’s Place, comments: “Reaching 1,000 qualified Chartered advisers is an exciting milestone and signals a phenomenal contribution to the profession. We’re committed to the ongoing development of all our Partnership – not only is gaining Chartered status a great achievement for them, but by doing so, they are helping to improve the quality of advice and client outcomes in the UK.”

Molly O’Donnell, SJP’s 1000th Chartered Planner, comments: “It has been an incredible journey coming through the SJP Academy, becoming a qualified planner, and now becoming Chartered. For me, this is a significant milestone in my career. For my clients, it means I’m able to provide the highest standards in financial advice, which feels especially pertinent now more than ever.”