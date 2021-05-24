@SJPWealth partners with @CareSourcer to support clients’ long-term care needs

St. James’s Place (SJP) has announced that it has partnered with Care Sourcer, the UK’s first comparison and matching site for care, to provide a ‘Care Concierge’ service to help elderly clients find and fund long-term care.

Care Sourcer helps connect older people in need of care with local providers enabling them to find suitable care quickly. The Care Concierge service, launching today, will offer SJP clients a confidential telephone advisory service with Care Sourcer experts who have extensive knowledge of the market, and ultimately help them make the right choices and put the right provisions in place to support their long-term care needs.

The Care Concierge service will help people to:

Proactively plan for future care needs.

Review what type of care might be needed and explore suitable care options.

Conduct a thorough assessment of care funding and benefit entitlement.

Put a package of care in place – in as little as 24 hours if needed.

Understand typical care fees and secure the best possible care at the lowest cost.

SJP clients who could benefit from the service will be referred to Care Sourcer by their SJP Partner, then their SJP Partner will advise on how best to finance their care needs.

Tony Mudd, divisional director for development and technical consultancy at St. James’s Place, comments: “Over the next 13 years, those aged 80 and above in the UK is likely to increase from three million to five million, the biggest percentage increase for this age group since records began. However, despite increasing demand, not everyone will have access to publicly funded care. Instead, most of us will need to make some contribution upon entering the care system, while many more will have to meet their costs in full.

“Access to advice is critical and we’re incredibly proud to launch our Care Concierge service for clients today. Our partnership with Care Sourcer gives our Partners the tools they need to support clients in later life, from early planning stages to the complex details around cost and packages.”

Andrew Parfery, CEO and co-founder of Care Sourcer, says: “For years we have experienced how stressful and confusing people find navigating the care system, either for themselves or a loved one. That’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with SJP. Together, our Care Concierge service aims to support their 750,000 clients, by planning and supporting them in the understanding, finding and funding of care.”