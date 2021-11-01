Slowdown in UK manufacturing sector eases a touch in October

The slowdown in UK manufacturing growth eased a little in October, but the sector continued to be weighed down by supply chain issues, according to a survey released on Monday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index ticked up to 57.8 from 57.1 in September, rising for the first time in five months and coming in a touch ahead of the initial estimate of 57.7.

A reading above 50.0 signals expansion, while a reading below indicates contraction.

Still, the survey found that manufacturing output rose only marginally and at the slowest pace for eight months. Companies reported that supply chain delays alongside shortages of raw materials, staff and certain skills had contributed to slower output growth.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “Strained global supply chains are disrupting production schedules, while staff shortages and declining intakes of new export work are also stymieing the upturn.

“This low growth environment is occurring in tandem with a severe upshot in inflationary pressures, with manufacturers reporting both a near-record increase in input costs and record rise in selling prices.”